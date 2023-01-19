Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of January 19:

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Library

May 2023 be filled with new titles by your favorite authors and no late fees or lost books.

A day without reading is like a day without sunshine!

January schedule:

6th — 1 p.m. Story time & 3 p.m. Lego Challenge

11th — 11 a.m. Board Meeting

13th — 1 p.m. Story Time & 3 p.m. Bingo

18th — 2 p.m. Coffee /Donuts Book Talk

20th — 1 p.m. Story Time & 3 p.m. Money Monsters

27th — 1 p.m. Story Time & 3 p.m. Puppets

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Lousy Bowlers Club

The Lousy Bowlers Club starts on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The 10 week program will run Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Teams are made of three people of any combination or age. The cost is $15 per person to start for a minimum of five weeks. Cost includes t-shirt.

Just for fun so you don’t have to be good. Bring the family and have some fun!

Call Bowl Mor at 762-7401 for more information.

Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is serving basket meals Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Pork Chips and Stuffing Smothered in Mushroom Gravy

Saturday – Prime Rib

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets. Cornhole Tournament at 1:30 p.m.

Monday – Mushroom Swiss Burger

Dates to remember:

Jan 22 – Cornhole Tournament

Jan 31 – Chili Cook Off

March 4 – Dueling Pianos

Weekly News:

Cornhole tournament Jan 22 starts at 1:30It will be held in the back hall. $10.00 entry fee! Come join the fun!Chili cook off Tuesday night Jan 31stBring your best crockpot of chili!This is a non- sanctioned tournament !Four classes: best regular chili, Wild game chili, Pork chili, Burn your ass off chiliStarts at 6:30 $10.00 entry fee!Sounds like a lot of fun and good eating!!

Sat. March 4th Our tables are now looking for sponsors for the dueling pianos, if interested call Margaret at 487-5356! More to come on this!!

$.50 pickle cards have been ordered and should be here this week!

Working on a menu for Feb. 11 for Valentine’s Day! And Feb. 14th!Super bowl party on the 12th!!And we are looking at dates for another pitch tournament!The basement has had a cleaning trash is gone along with the old carpet! And work has began to fix the area! Hopefully it will be open soon for private parties!

Have a safe and fun week !!

Box Butte County 4-H Calendar of Events

Jan. 23 Macramé Workshop

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

