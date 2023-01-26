Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of January 26:

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Public Schools

There will be a Strategic Plan & Community Engagement meeting hosted by the Hemingford School Board in the gym on Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m.

Hemingford Library

May 2023 be filled with new titles by your favorite authors and no late fees or lost books.

A day without reading is like a day without sunshine!

January schedule:

27th — 1 p.m. Story Time & 3 p.m. Puppets

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Lousy Bowlers Club

The Lousy Bowlers Club starts on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The 10 week program will run Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Teams are made of three people of any combination or age. The cost is $15 per person to start for a minimum of five weeks. Cost includes t-shirt.

Just for fun so you don’t have to be good. Bring the family and have some fun!

Call Bowl Mor at 762-7401 for more information.

Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is serving basket meals Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Walleye

Saturday – Rattlesnake Pasta

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets. Cornhole Tournament at 1:30 p.m.

Monday – Ham and Beans with Cornbread

Dates to remember:

Jan 22 – Cornhole Tournament

Jan 31 – Chili Cook Off

March 4 – Dueling Pianos

Weekly News:

Cornhole tournament Jan 22 starts at 1:30. It will be held in the back hall. $10.00 entry fee! Come join the fun!

Chili cook off Tuesday night Jan 31st. Bring your best crockpot of chili! Four classes: best regular chili, Wild game chili, Pork chili, Burn your ass off chili! Starts at 6:30 $10.00 entry fee! Sounds like a lot of fun and good eating!!

Sat. March 4th - Our tables are now looking for sponsors for the dueling pianos, if interested call Margaret at 487-5356! More to come on this!!

$.50 pickle cards have been ordered and should be here this week!

Working on a menu for Feb. 11 for Valentine’s Day! And Feb. 14th!

A foosball table has been found or should I say two, one is a child’s table and one adult.

Watch for our Super Bowl party and Dayton 500 party. Details to come soon!! Pitch tournament set for February 6th.

The basement has had a cleaning trash is gone along with the old carpet! And work has began to fix the area! Hopefully it will be open soon for private parties!

Have a safe and fun week!!

Country Music Jamboree

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, February 5 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m. Weather permitting. There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Ledger Sales

Copies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don't miss out on your copy today :)

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.