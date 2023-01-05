Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of January 5:

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Hemingford Library

May 2023 be filled with new titles by your favorite authors and no late fees or lost books.

A day without reading is like a day without sunshine!

January schedule:

6th — 1 p.m. Story time & 3 p.m. Lego Challenge

11th — 11 a.m. Board Meeting

13th — 1 p.m. Story Time & 3 p.m. Bingo

18th — 2 p.m. Coffee /Donuts Book Talk

20th — 1 p.m. Story Time & 3 p.m. Money Monsters

27th — 1 p.m. Story Time & 3 p.m. Puppets

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is serving basket meals Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Saturday – Prime Rib

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Dates to remember:

Jan 9 — SON’s meeting 7 p.m.

Jan 10 — Post and Auxiliary meetings 7 p.m.

Weekly News:

Happy New Year! May all your dreams come true in 2023! As we journey through the new year please remember to slow down and smell the flowers along the way and enjoy the trip!

The club is currently looking for part time help!(Bartend- wait staff-dish washer-cook) Please pick up app at the club! Willing to train!We are currently working on getting the basement cleaned out, so that it can once again be rented out for events!And we are currently working on getting some fun events planed for the next couple of months should have them locked in by next week!Have a fun and safe week!!!

HPS News

Ms. Glass is raising funds to supply her 7th, 9th, and 11th grade students with sufficient books for at home study. Contact the school to donate.

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News For Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.