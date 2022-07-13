Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of July 14

HEMINGFORD BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION
Do you want to play slow pitch softball in Hemingford? Are you 16 or over? Show up Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m. School yard pick at 6:10 game start at 6:15. Three possible games that night, $10 per person per night. All proceeds go to Spudpickers baseball and softball!
HEMINGFORD CHAMBER RAFFLE
The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is selling raffle tickets for two quarter beefs. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at MC Signs & Decals or Valor General Store. Winners do not have to pay processing. Tickets will be sold through the fair weekend in August with a limited number being sold so don’t miss out. Winners will be announced at the Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 14.
HEMINGFORD CHAMBER/LEGION
The Hemingford American Legion and Hemingford Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Farmer’s Market and Baked Goods Bazaar every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. starting June 25. Please call 487-5356 if you would like a table for $10.
CATTLE CAPITAL RODEO COMMITTEE
CCR Play-Day at the rodeo grounds in Alliance have started! Thursday, July 14 with the finals on July 21. Cost is $5 per event. Enter by 6 p.m., starts at 6:30. Call or text Chelsie at 763-1053 to enter or for more information on age groups and events. Will be making up the July 7 date. Contact Chelsie or follow their Facebook page for more details.
HEMINGFORD PUBLIC POOL
Night swim started this week! Monday through Thursday the pool will be open from 7-8:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7-9 p.m.
Fridays will be Friday Fun Nights as a fundraiser for the Splash Pad Project, no pool passes. This Friday will be Float Night so bring your floaties!
Hours of Operation Monday-Friday:
6-7:30 a.m.: Lap Swim
11 a.m. – noon: Toddler
Noon – 1 p.m.: Lap Swim
1-5 p.m.: Open
Saturday-Sunday:
Noon – 1 p.m.: Lap Swim
1-5 p.m.: Open
Daily Admissions: 5 and up $3
4 and under -Free
Passes: Single Pass-$38
Family pass-$85 (Family must live under the same household)
Punch Cards: Single Punch Card-$25
Family Punch Card-$45
HEMINGFORD LIBRARY
The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.
Hours of operation are:
Monday- Closed
Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.
Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.
Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon
Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.
Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon
LEGION SUPPER CLUB, BREAKFAST
The American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.
Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.
This week’s specials:
Thursday – Tacos
Friday – Walleye
Saturday – Prime rib
Sunday – SON’s turn: serving biscuits and gravy
News from Margaret:
DIORAMA FOOD BOOTH
The Fair is just a few short weeks away and the Hemingford Chamber will once again be sponsoring the Diorama Food Booth. Proceeds from the Diorama Food Booth are the only source of revenue used to sustain the Diorama. The Chamber is once again requesting your assistance in two ways:
1- Donation of fruit pies to be sold at the Food Booth. Pies may be dropped off at Valor on Wednesday, Aug. 10 before 2 p.m. or at the Diorama Food Booth, located on the Fair Grounds Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. through Friday, August 12.
2- Volunteers are needed to serve in the Food Booth on Thursday through Saturday between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. There are three different shifts throughout each day. Sign up for one or a few!
Sign up with Lacy at Valor.
HEMINGFORD FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP
If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.
Email: dpinnt@gubn.org
Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348
BBC 4-H CALENDAR OF EVENTS
-Calendar of Events
July 18 - Buyer Outreach at 1 pm
July 19 - Livestock Committee Meeting and Council Meeting
July 30 - Fairground Clean up
July 31 - BB Gun/Air Rifle Shoot
August 1 - Trap Shooting Contest
August 4 - Fashion Show Judging
August 6 - Horse Show
August 7 - Cat and Dog Show
August 9 - Static Judging, Clover Kid Parade,
August 10 - Livestock Photos, Rabbit and Poultry Show
August 11 - Livestock Shows
August 12 - Beef Show, Cake and Cookie Jar Auction, Large Animal Round Robin
For more information on these events contact the Extension Office at 762-5616.
BANDS ON THE BRICKS
The last Bands on the Bricks in Alliance is Friday, July 15 from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. with Gabriel the Brute, Loaded Dice, and Tanner Johns & the Canadian Tuxedos. Bring your lawn chair!
OPEN MIC/JAM NIGHTS
Tunes N Blooms is back! The Carnegie Arts Center is hosting Open Mic/Jam Nights on July 26, Aug. 30, and Sept. 27 from 7-10 p.m. The event is in the sculpture garden at 204 W. 4th St. in Alliance. Free and open to the public. Bring your own chair, instrument, food, refreshments. For questions please call Mike Pancost at 760-1406.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.
Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!
Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.
HEMINGFORD FOOD PANTRY
Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.
Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.
LEDGER NEWS
For Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com
Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.
For Ledger legals and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com
Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.