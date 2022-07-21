Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of July 21

SANDHILLS DRIVE-IN

Join us on Friday, July 22 for a free movie night, sponsored by Rock Valley Physical Therapy. Each person will get a popcorn and drink for free. Gates open at 7 p.m., show starts at dusk. Movie playing will be SING 2

CLASSICS ON SATURDAY

Every Saturday during the summer the public is invited to “Classics on Saturdays” at Valor General Store. Bring your classic cars, bikes, motorcycles, or whatever you’re driving and come hang out throughout the day. Enjoy refreshments and a chance to win door prizes. See you there!

HEMINGFORD CHAMBER RAFFLE

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is selling raffle tickets for two quarter beefs. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at MC Signs & Decals or Valor General Store. Winners do not have to pay processing. Tickets will be sold through the fair weekend in August with a limited number being sold so don’t miss out. Winners will be announced at the Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 14.

HEMINGFORD CHAMBER/LEGION

The Hemingford American Legion and Hemingford Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Farmer’s Market and Baked Goods Bazaar every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. starting June 25. Please call 487-5356 if you would like a table for $10.

COUNTRY MUSIC JAMBOREE

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, August 7 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m. There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

CATTLE CAPITAL RODEO COMMITTEE

CCR Play-Day at the rodeo grounds in Alliance finals on July 21. Cost is $5 per event. Enter by 6 p.m., starts at 6:30. Call or text Chelsie at 763-1053 to enter or for more information on age groups and events. Will be making up the July 7 date. Contact Chelsie or follow their Facebook page for more details.

HEMINGFORD PUBLIC POOL

Night swim started this week! Monday through Thursday the pool will be open from 7-8:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7-9 p.m.

Fridays will be Friday Fun Nights as a fundraiser for the Splash Pad Project, no pool passes. This Friday will be Float Night so bring your floaties!

Hours of Operation Monday-Friday:

6-7:30 a.m.: Lap Swim

11 a.m. – noon: Toddler

Noon – 1 p.m.: Lap Swim

1-5 p.m.: Open

Saturday-Sunday:

Noon – 1 p.m.: Lap Swim

1-5 p.m.: Open

Daily Admissions: 5 and up $3

4 and under -Free

Passes: Single Pass-$38

Family pass-$85 (Family must live under the same household)

Punch Cards: Single Punch Card-$25

Family Punch Card-$45

HEMINGFORD LIBRARY

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

LEGION SUPPER CLUB, BREAKFAST

The American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Seafood Boil — Traveling Joe’s Karaoke from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday – Rattlesnake Pasta

Sunday – Post’s turn: Eggs, sausage and pancakes

News from Margaret:

Farmers Market on Sat morning 8 till 11 am Vicki will not be here as she has other plans. Anyone else want a table out there please call 487-5356

Also the American Legion Supper Club Post #9 is looking for a waitress for Saturday nights starting the end of August stop by for an application.

The new roof is nearly completed! Hats off to the Shank Roofing Company no way could I have spent 10 minutes on the roof in this heat, little much 12 to 13 hours.

July 22 Joe will be here Friday night with his Karaoke machine and wit and humor, come on down and try out your singing voice.

We will be trying a seafood boil-your plate will have shrimp, crawdads, sausage, spuds and corn on the cob. It’s our 1st go at it the crawdads will be frozen this time. Hush puppies or cornbread.

The Box Butte County Fair is around the corner. A sign up sheet to work in the food booth will be hanging in the hall way soon. Please come in and sign up or call Carol at 760-3690.

All 3 (Post, Auxiliary And Son’s) along with Raben’s Market will be furnishing and serving the hot dogs for family fun night if you can help let me know. It’s Tuesday August 9 at around 4:30. Margaret 760-2317.

Mark your calendars: July 22-KareokeAugust 19th- Hemingford 1960August 23rd-Wine tasting 5 till 8

Hemingford 1960 is still in the making. Car show, pick up, motorcycle, tractor, bicycle?? No classes or judging, except for those attending will vote on peoples choice awards! Planning on music, Hamburger feed beer garden and much more. More information next week.

Have a fun and safe week!

P.S. Drink lots of water and try to stay out of the sun!

DIORAMA FOOD BOOTH

The Fair is just a few short weeks away and the Hemingford Chamber will once again be sponsoring the Diorama Food Booth. Proceeds from the Diorama Food Booth are the only source of revenue used to sustain the Diorama. The Chamber is once again requesting your assistance in two ways:

1- Donation of fruit pies to be sold at the Food Booth. Pies may be dropped off at Valor on Wednesday, Aug. 10 before 2 p.m. or at the Diorama Food Booth, located on the Fair Grounds Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. through Friday, August 12.

2- Volunteers are needed to serve in the Food Booth on Thursday through Saturday between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. There are three different shifts throughout each day. Sign up for one or a few!

Sign up with Lacy at Valor.

HEMINGFORD FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

BBC 4-H CALENDAR OF EVENTS-Calendar of Events

July 30 — Fairground Clean up

July 31 — BB Gun/Air Rifle Shoot

August 1 — Trap Shooting Contest

August 4 — Fashion Show Judging

August 6 — Horse Show

August 7 — Cat and Dog Show

August 9 — Static Judging, Clover Kid Parade,

August 10 — Livestock Photos, Rabbit and Poultry Show

August 11 — Livestock Shows

August 12 — Beef Show, Cake and Cookie Jar Auction, Large Animal Round Robin

For more information on these events contact the Extension Office at 762-5616.

OPEN MIC/JAM NIGHTS

Tunes N Blooms is back! The Carnegie Arts Center is hosting Open Mic/Jam Nights on July 26, Aug. 30, and Sept. 27 from 7-10 p.m. The event is in the sculpture garden at 204 W. 4th St. in Alliance. Free and open to the public. Bring your own chair, instrument, food, refreshments. For questions please call Mike Pancost at 760-1406.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

HEMINGFORD FOOD PANTRY

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

LEDGER NEWS

For Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.