Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of July 7

KIND NEBRASKA AT KNIGHT MUSEUM

Speaker Charlotte & Kevin Endorf will present a program “A Story of WWII and The Holocaust” on July 7 at 6:30 p.m. at The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.

HEMINGFORD BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION

Do you want to play slow pitch softball in Hemingford? Are you 16 or over? Show up next Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m. School yard pick at 6:10 game start at 6:15. Three possible games that night, $10 per person per night. All proceeds go to Spudpickers baseball and softball!

HEMINGFORD CHAMBER RAFFLE

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is selling raffle tickets for two quarter beefs. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at MC Signs & Decals or Valor General Store. Winners do not have to pay processing. Tickets will be sold through the fair weekend in August with a limited number being sold so don’t miss out. Winners will be announced at the Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 14.

HEMINGFORD CHAMBER/LEGION

The Hemingford American Legion and Hemingford Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Farmer’s Market and Baked Goods Bazaar every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. starting June 25. Please call 487-5356 if you would like a table for $10.

CATTLE CAPITAL RODEO COMMITTEE

CCR Play-Day at the rodeo grounds in Alliance have started! Thursday, July 7 and 14 with the finals on July 21. Cost is $5 per event. Enter by 6 p.m., starts at 6:30. Call or text Chelsie at 763-1053 to enter or for more information on age groups and events.

HEMINGFORD PUBLIC POOL

Night swim started this week! Monday through Friday the pool will be open from 7-8:30 p.m.

Fridays will be Friday Fun Nights as a fundraiser for the Splash Pad Project. This Friday will be Game Night!

Hours of Operation Monday-Friday:

6-7:30 a.m.: Lap Swim

11 a.m. – noon: Toddler

Noon – 1 p.m.: Lap Swim

1-5 p.m.: Open

Saturday-Sunday:

Noon – 1 p.m.: Lap Swim

1-5 p.m.: Open

Daily Admissions: 5 and up $3

4 and under -Free

Passes: Single Pass-$38

Family pass-$85 (Family must live under the same household)

Punch Cards: Single Punch Card-$25

Family Punch Card-$45

HEMINGFORD LIBRARY

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

LEGION SUPPER CLUB, BREAKFAST

The American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Steak Nachos

Saturday – Prime rib or chicken sandwich

Sunday – Legion’s turn

News from Margaret:

Hope everyone had a good 4th of July. Hats off to all who helped put the flags up and take them down. It’s a beautiful project that couldn’t fly without each and every one of you.

Farmers market on Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

Traveling Joe will be here on Saturday for all of your karaoke needs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. If the weather is nice he may be in the beer garden.

Cornhole will be set up on Sunday for anyone wanting to play.

Guy’s Night Out on Monday with $.25 off drinks and cards on the table for a game of pitch. SON’s meeting at 7 p.m.

Have a safe and fun week!

HEMINGFORD FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

BBC 4-H CALENDAR OF EVENTS

-Calendar of Events

July 7 - Candle Making Workshop

July 11-13 - Be A Better Babysitter Camp

July 18 - Buyer Outreach at 1 pm

July 19 - Livestock Committee Meeting and Council Meeting

July 30 - Fairground Clean up

July 31 - BB Gun/Air Rifle Shoot

For more information on these events contact the Extension Office at 762-5616.

BANDS ON THE BRICKS

Bands on the Bricks back again on Friday, July 8 in Alliance with Kalin Krohe Reference and Luke Mills from 6-9 p.m. The family friendly Friday will wrap-up on July 15 from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. with Gabriel the Brute, Loaded Dice, and Tanner Johns & the Canadian Tuxedos. Bring your lawn chair!

OPEN MIC/JAM NIGHTS

Tunes N Blooms is back! The Carnegie Arts Center is hosting Open Mic/Jam Nights on July 26, Aug. 30, and Sept. 27 from 7-10 p.m. The event is in the sculpture garden at 204 W. 4th St. in Alliance. Free and open to the public. Bring your own chair, instrument, food, refreshments. For questions please call Mike Pancost at 760-1406.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

HEMINGFORD FOOD PANTRY

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

LEDGER NEWS

For Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.