Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Community-Wide Garage SalesThe Hemingford Chamber of Commerce sponsored Community-Wide Garage Sales are here. They will be Saturday, June 3.

Garage sale addresses:

820 Cheyenne

620 Cheyenne

400 Custer

720 Custer

516 Laramie

609 Laramie

716 Laramie

117 Niobrara

712 Niobrara

508 Ogalalla

412 Shoshone

513 Sidney

3 Little Birds

521 Shoshone

513 Sheridan

717 Sheridan

1920 CR 65

1450 Highway 2

*Look for other garage sales throughout Hemingford.

Community Vacation Bible School

The United Methodist Church will be hosting the Community Vacation Bible School starting Tuesday, May 30 through Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

All potty trained children/adults welcome to attend Hemingford’s Community Vacation Bible School!! Tuesday through Friday from 8:30-11:30 join the Hero Hotline. Register at https://hemingford.mycokesburyvbs.com

Call Kim Haas for more info at 487-3382 or 763-1247

Hemingford PoolThe Hemingford Public Pool opened May 29. The pool is open for open swim, 1-5 p.m., with lap swim available from 5-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Sessions in the morning include lap swim, 6-7:30 a.m., and a toddler swim/lap swim, 12-1 p.m.

Daily admission is $3, ages 5 and up, with children under 4 years old being free. Passes are available: $38, single; $85, family. Punch cards are also available.

Box Butte County 4-H Tractor Safety TrainingYouth members who are 14 years of age and older are eligible to participate in the Tractor Safety Training on June 5 in Gordon. The youth members will need to complete an online training prior to the event and then will have the driving portion on the 5. This certification allows youth who are 14 to drive tractors on a farm and ranch that is not owned by their family. An online portion must be completed prior to June 5. To find the registration form visit: www.go.unl.edu/2023tractorsafety.

Calendar of EventsJune 5 — Rockets Summer Workshop, 9 a.m. at the fairgrounds

June 7 — Beaded Bracelet Workshop, 9 a.m. at the extension office

June 15 — Western Livestock Challenge, 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds

Jane’s Closet 13th Annual Poker RunThe Jane’s Closet Annual Poker Run will start at the Alliance Senior Center on Saturday, June 3 with registration at 8:30 a.m. and kickstands up at 10 a.m.

1st stop will be at the Pump & Pantry in Gordon, 2nd stop at Diamond Jacks in Crawford, 3rd stop at Gus’s Bar in Hemingford before heading back to the Senior Center in Alliance.

For more information/questions contact Dale at 308-629-7766 or Randy at 308-760-9646.

Summer Volleyball Camp DatesSteve Morgan’s 2023 Summer Volleyball Camp dates in Ogallala.

GRADES 3-8: June 12-13, June 19-20, June 30-July 1

GRADES 9-12: June 22-23

TEAM CAMP: ALL TEAM CAMPS ARE FULL

For more information please contact Steve Morgan at: 308-284-2836, skmorgan@charter.net, or visit our website at www.stevemorgancamps.com.

Hemingford Swim TeamJoin the Hemingford Swim Team this summer for ages 7 through 18. Contact Ammie Frost at 308-207-5180 for more info.

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Rattlesnake (Cajun) Pasta

Saturday – Prime RIb

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. need a table call 760-2317

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Cornhole tournament starts at 2:30 p.m.

Weekly news from Margaret:

A big shout out to everyone who helped get the club through the busy weekend!!!From washing dishes, stepping behind the bar,And everywhere in between!! Wouldn’t have made it without you!!!!Thank you to to Joey and Keith for the great music!Thank you also to all who helped with the Memorial Day program! And for taking time out of your three-day weekend to remember why you have three days, by helping put up and take down the Avenue of Flags! My eyes fill with tears and memories each time, I have been blessed to know so many of those men and women who’s flags lined our streets Monday!

Have a safe and fun week!

Dates to remember:

Garage sale day June 3

Hemingford Phone Co. Annual Meeting June 5

Sons meeting June 12

Legion meeting June 13

Food PantryThe Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats. If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Country Music JamboreeA County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, June 4 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m.

There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Free Dental DaysFree dental care June 9 & 10 in Alliance, Bridgeport, Gordon and Sidney for children ages 3-21 with little or no dental insurance.

For additional information about dental health or Dental Day, contact Janelle Visser at 308-760-6493

Ledger SalesCopies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today

Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger NewsFor Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.