Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Luck of the Irish Bingo Night

A Fundraiser for the HHS Agriculture (and Art) in Ireland Tour will be held in the Red Zone.

The Luck of the Irish Bingo Night will be on Friday, March 17 from 6-9 p.m. at the school.

Come check out the green goodies at the Bake Sale and bid on the silent auction items!

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for AHS Band

Please help support the Alliance High School Band’s trip to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia!

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be on Saturday, March 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the Alliance Eagles Club.

$12 includes a plate of spaghetti and garlic bread (5 & under, extra plate provided). Hosted by Band Parent Music Board.

Hemingford Chamber

The Hemingford Annual Chamber Meeting will be on Tuesday, March 21 starting at 9 a.m. at the Hemingford Fire Hall.

Come join the meeting and enjoy some donuts and coffee.

Fund Opened for Paislee

Paislee or Peanut as some know her, the seven year old daughter of Bridget and Robert Thompson is very ill. Her parents are taking her to Omaha Children’s Hospital for more test.

We are reaching out to our community to wrap our arms around them with our love and help them with expenses .

A fund has been set up at the the Hemingford Federal Community Credit Union.

Hemingford Library

Author of the Month: Dr. Seuss

March schedule:

17th — 3 p.m. Craft/Snacks

22nd — General Library Skills

24th — 3 p.m. Lego Challenge

31st — 3 p.m. Board Games

Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Happy St. Patrick’s Day — Corn Beef and Cabbage along with Fish and Chips

Full menu supper club 5 to 9. Crowning of the King and Queen at 10. Fun and games all night! Find the lucky Leprechaun and win a free steak dinner! Let the green beer flow and the shenanigans begin!

Saturday – Prime Rib

Bar opens at 3 serving special and full menu. Supper club from 5-9 p.m.

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Monday – Mushroom Swiss Burger — Happy Spring! Cribbage Boards Out!

Weekly news:

Thanks everyone our year anniversary was a blast! Here’s to another year of fun!Hats off to Bruce Winten for chairing the Pitch tournaments!! Next one is April 3rd!The SON’s are giving out a $750.00 scholarship this year!! Apps are due Wednesday the 15th!The Aux also has tow they are giving out, not sure on their due dates! Please check at the Hemingford Public School!Have a safe and fun week!!!

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

