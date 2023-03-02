Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Babysitting Basics Workshop

Are you thinking of getting a summer job as a babysitter this year? Attend this one-day workshop to become the most qualified babysitter out there! On March 10, youth who are at least 10 years old can participate in this hands-on workshop. The participants will learn CPR and First Aid, baby care, appropriate toys, nutrition, and creating a business. The workshop will take place at the Nebraska Extension Box Butte County office from 8:30 am to 4 pm. The fee for the workshop is $30 with lunch included. Space is limited so please register by March 6th by contacting the Nebraska Extension Box Butte County Office at (308) 762-5616.

Fund Opened for Paislee

Paislee or Peanut as some know her, the seven year old daughter of Bridget and Robert Thompson is very ill. Her parents are taking her to Omaha Children’s Hospital for more test.

We are reaching out to our community to wrap our arms around them with our love and help them with expenses .

A fund has been set up at the the Hemingford Federal Community Credit Union.

Hemingford Library

March schedule:

3rd — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Activity

8th — 11 a.m. Board Meeting

10th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Activity

15th — 2 p.m. Coffee/Donuts Book Talk

17th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Activity

24th — 1 p.m. Storytime & 3 p.m. Activity

Hours:

Sunday & Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: Noon — 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon — 6 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. — Noon

Friday: Noon — 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. — Noon

Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Country Music Jamboree

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, March 5 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m.

There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for AHS Band

Please help support the Alliance High School Band's trip to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia!

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be on Saturday, March 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the Alliance Eagles Club.

$12 includes a plate of spaghetti and garlic bread (5 & under, extra plate provided)

Hosted by Band Parent Music Board.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is serving basket meals Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-9 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Salmon

Saturday – Prime Rib

Bar opens at 3 serving special and full menu. Supper club from 5-9 p.m. Back hall opens at 6:30 with the fun beginning at 7:30. Please remember your tickets.

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Monday – Mushroom Swiss Burgers

Weekly news-

A big shout out to all that helped with the big Party Friday night, could not have done it without each and everyone of you!!! Thank you much!!

We are currently looking for bartenders if interested stop by the club!!

Dates to remember:

March 4th - please remember your tickets!!

March 12- Plans are being made for our 1 year celebration!

March 13- SON’s meeting at 7:00

Pitch tournament starts at 6:30

March 14- Post and Auxiliary meeting at 7:00

March 17- Happy St Pats party

Watch for details!!

Have a safe and fun week!!

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

