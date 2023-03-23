Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

HHS Dinner Theater THIS Weekend

Blackboot’s Lost Loot will be presented by the Hemingford High School on Friday and Saturday, March 24 & 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Multipurpose Hall at the Box Butte County Fair Grounds.

Don’t delay, reserve your seats today at Hemingford Credit Union or purchase at the door. Tickets will be $15 for adults and $10 for students or Purchase a table for 8 for $100.

‘Behind the Wire’

at Knight MuseumThe Knight Museum will be hosting a talk, Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m., by Andrea Myers about her new book “Behind The Wire”. Inspired by true events, “Behind The Wire” is the coming of age story of a young woman in the Midwest during World War II. This historical fiction is told in epistolary style and includes actual letters from soldiers serving around the globe that were written to the author’s grandmother. There will be books there to purchase and Andrea would be happy to sign them if you wish.

For more information, please contact the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center at (308) 762-2384.

Rushville Private Pesticide Applicator TrainingAt 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at the Sheridan County Extension Office 800 Loofborrow St. in Rushville.

Please register by calling the Sheridan County Extension Office at 308-327-2312.

Fund Opened for Paislee

Paislee or Peanut as some know her, the seven year old daughter of Bridget and Robert Thompson is very ill. Her parents are taking her to Omaha Children’s Hospital for more test.

We are reaching out to our community to wrap our arms around them with our love and help them with expenses .

A fund has been set up at the the Hemingford Federal Community Credit Union.

Hemingford LibraryAuthor of the Month: Dr. Seuss

March schedule:

22nd — General Library Skills

24th — 3 p.m. Lego Challenge

31st — 3 p.m. Board Games

Cribbage Tournament

in Hay SpringsJoin us at the Hay Springs Community Hall on South Main Street for a night of Cribbage and good food on Friday, March 31. All are welcome. Will have fresh fish fry, coleslaw, potato salad and deserts. Plus a cash bar. fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Registration from 5-6:30. Presentation of players at 6:30 with the tournament beginning at 7. Two person teams — $20/person.

Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Legion Supper

Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Walleye — Full menu supper club 5 to 9.

Saturday – T-Bone — Bar opens at 3 serving special and full menu. Supper club from 5-9 p.m.

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Monday – Mushroom Swiss Burger

Weekly news:

Basement is almost ready!! Bathroom is now in use! Just some more cleaning!!

Spring has arrived we are looking at updating our menu and have ordered in the new peach Malibu!

Watch for our speak easy event April 28th, tickets on sale soon!!!

Dates to remember:

April 3 Pitch tournament 6:30

April 10 SON’s meeting 7

April 11 Post and Aux meeting 7

April 28 Speak Easy

Have a fun and safe week!!!

Ledger SalesCopies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today :)

Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger NewsFor Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

CRP Outreach MeetingChadron American Legion

Tuesday, March 21st from 1 PM to 4 PM

This meeting will cover all things CRP, including information on CRP Grassland. A working lands type of CRP that will pay landowners an annual payment on their grass AND allow grazing. The only caveat is they will need to agree upon a stocking rate they work out with the NRCS. Often, the prescribed grazing isn’t too different from how most folks currently graze their land, and they can often get up to as much as $15 an acre.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Mike Klosterman, Sr. Farm Bill Wildlife Biologist, Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever, at (308) 632-2195 ext. 3 or Kelly Mildebrandt, Alliance Farm Bill Biologist, at 414-779-1619.