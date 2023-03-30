Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Easter Egg Hunt here next weekend

The Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 will be sponsoring Hemingford’s annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at the Hemingford City Park. There will be four age groups:

Babies and toddlers (age 2)

3 and 4 year olds

5 and 6 year olds

7 to 9 year olds

In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be at the Hemingford American Legion Post home on Box Butte Ave., downtown.

Come enjoy some fun.

Goodie bags and prizes will be provided.

Any questions, call Carol Danbom at 487-5421.

Hemingford Library

The library is holding a drawing for five used computers that will be held May 2 at 5 p.m. Criteria for entry: Must have a library card activated before April 1, 2023. Persons may each enter the drawing once and need not be present to win. Only one computer per family will be rewarded.

Stop by the library for more information.

Author of the Month: C.J. Box

April schedule:

7th — 2:30 p.m. Bingo

12th — 11 a.m. Library Board Meeting

14th — 2:30 p.m. Money Monsters

19th — 2 p.m. Coffee/Donuts Book Talk

21st — 2:30 p.m. Lego Challenge

28th — 2:30 p.m. Board Games

Easter Egg Hunt for the Little Kids

Sponsored by Alliance MOPs at the Alliance Recreation Center in the gym Friday, March 31 at 11 a.m. This Easter Egg Hunt is specifically for children 5 and under. They will be divided into age groups.

Cribbage Tournament in Hay Springs

Join us at the Hay Springs Community Hall on South Main Street for a night of Cribbage and good food on Friday, March 31. All are welcome. Will have fresh fish fry, coleslaw, potato salad and deserts. Plus a cash bar. fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Registration from 5-6:30. Presentation of players at 6:30 with the tournament beginning at 7. Two person teams — $20/person.

Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Hot Blooded Orange Shrimp

Saturday – Prime Rib — April Fools Day

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets. Back hall open for those wanting to play cornhole.

Weekly news:

Happy 104th birthday to the American Legion!! Thanks to all the gals who brought in appetizers Sunday to help us celebrate!!Plans for the Speakeasy in the basement are coming along, tickets will go on sale soon!! Space will be limited! This will be the grand reopening of the basement it will once again be up and running for private parties.New to the bar- Peach Malibu-High Noon Tequila seltzers!

Dates to remember:

April 3rd-Pitch Tournament starts at 6:30

April 8th-Auxiliaries annual Easter Egg Hunt

April 10-SON’s meeting 7:00

April 11-Post and Auxiliary meetings 7:00

April 28-Speakeasy- Basement 7:00 till close

Have a happy and safe week!!

Ledger Sales

Copies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today :)

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.