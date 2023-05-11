Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Box Butte County 4-H -Tractor Safety Training

Youth members who are 14 years of age and older are eligible to participate in the Tractor Safety Training on June 5 in Gordon. The youth members will need to complete an online training prior to the event and then will have the driving portion on the 5. This certification allows youth who are 14 to drive tractors on a farm and ranch that is not owned by their family. An online portion must be completed prior to June 5. To find the registration form visit: www.go.unl.edu/2023tractorsafety.

-Sheep, Goat, and Swine Weigh-ins

Youth members wanting to participate in the Swine, Sheep, or Goat project at the County Fair this summer must attend one of two of the Sheep, Goat, and Swine Weigh-ins. The first one will be held on May 18 and the second on May 25 from 6-7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Hemingford. Families do not have to weigh their animals, but they must be tagged at one of these events. If families cannot make an event in Hemingford they could also attend the Sheridan County event on May 21 in Gordon. Pigs will be weighed in from 9-11 a.m. Sheep and Goats will weigh-in from 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

-Calendar of Events

May 15 – 4-H Council Meeting

May 18 – Sheep, Goat, and Swine Weigh-in

May 25 – Wilderness Wonders Camp

May 25 – Sheep, Goat, and Swine Weigh-in

May 26 – Wilderness Wonders Camp

Free will dinner, silent auctionEveryone is invited to a free will dinner and silent auction to support Ross Grant and his family on Sunday, May 21 from 1-7 p.m. at the Eagles in Alliance.

Ross manages the street department for the City of Alliance. He sustained life changing injuries in a car accident on March 19. He remains hospitalized. All proceeds from this benefit will be given to the Grant family to help with finances.

Come out and show your support for the family. They’ll be serving grilled hamburgers, chips, salads and desserts and have lots of great items for the silent auction.

Youth Basketball FundraiserThe Hemingford Youth Basketball program will be raffling off a 20 gauge Mossberg Bantam pump action shotgun. All funds raised will go to Hemingford Youth Basketball. The funds will be used to pay entry fees into tournaments and purchase equipment as needed. This program supports both boys and girls youth basketball.

The item will be on display at Valor General Store. You can buy tickets at Valor General Store, Farmers Coop Feed Store in Hemingford, or by contacting Will Mahony via email, Facebook or phone (will.mahony2006@gmail.com or 402.340.2881).

Tickets are $25 for 1, or 5 for $100. We will hold the drawing on Facebook live Saturday, May 27. Checks can be made out to Hemingford Youth Basketball. If you are from out of town and wish to have the item shipped to you, that can be arranged, but additional fees will apply for the shipping.

The item was donated by Farmers Coop, Valor General Store, and Mahony Commodities.

Summer Volleyball Camp DatesSteve Morgan’s 2023 Summer Volleyball Camp dates in Ogallala.

GRADES 3-8: June 12-13, June 19-20, June 30-July 1

GRADES 9-12: June 22-23

TEAM CAMP: ALL TEAM CAMPS ARE FULL

For more information please contact Steve Morgan at: 308-284-2836, skmorgan@charter.net, or visit our website at www.stevemorgancamps.com.

Hemingford Swim TeamJoin the Hemingford Swim Team this summer for ages 7 through 18. Contact Ammie Frost at 308-207-5180 for more info.

Hemingford Alumni NewsThe 29th Annual Hemingford Alumni Banquet will be on Saturday, May 27 in the Hemingford Gym. Everyone is invited! Tickets can be purchased at hemingfordalumni.net or at MC Signs and Decals. Letters for the honored classes have been mailed out.

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos or Smothered Burrito’s

Friday – Swiss Steak

Saturday – Shrimp Scampi or Shrimp Kabobs

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m.

Sunday – Happy Mother’s Day! Bring Mom down for breakfast. Serving Ham, French Toast, Eggs, Fruit and the Fixings. Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Weekly news from Margaret:

Farmers Market started Saturday and will run every Saturday until fall!! If interested in a table please call Margaret at 760-2317.

Farmers Market: 2 tables sold so far. Vicki will be here with all her baked goods and sewing Melissa will be here with home made earring, decor and more! Need a table call Margaret at 760-2317

Lots of fun was had at the Running of the Roses party!

Summer fun is in the planning stage!

Saddle Bronc has been added as a tap beer!

We are asking every member to please donate $1, to help SD build a Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. Legion Baseball started in a small town in South Dakota! A jar will be on the bar!! The club has hired Traveling Joe Kareoke for Friday, May 26 and Keith Reid for May 27! On the lighter side of life Summer Shandy and Juicy Peach have arrive, along with Peach Malibu!! Saddle Bronc has been added as a tap beer!

Food PantryThe Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats. If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Ledger SalesCopies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today

Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Help NeededLooking for a caregiver that an live with a 91 year old man with dementia 24/7 in his home in Crawford. Good VA pay with time off. For more information please call (308) 665-1240.

