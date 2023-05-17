Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Empty Bowl Event

The Hemingford Fine Arts and Culture Club is excited to host our 2nd Annual Empty Bowls Event to combat hunger and food insecurity in our local area.

Join us for soup and bread in the redzone/cafeteria at the Hemingford High School on Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m.

Bowls can be purchased at the door for $16 or two for $30 with 100% of the proceeds donated to the Hemingford Food Pantry.

Community Vacation Bible School

The United Methodist Church will be hosting the Community Vacation Bible School starting Tuesday, May 30 through Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

All potty trained children/adults welcome to attend Hemingford's Community Vacation Bible School!! Tuesday through Friday from 8:30-11:30 join the Hero Hotline. Register at https://hemingford.mycokesburyvbs.com

Call Kim Haas for more info at 487-3382 or 763-1247

Box Butte County 4-H -Tractor Safety Training

Youth members who are 14 years of age and older are eligible to participate in the Tractor Safety Training on June 5 in Gordon. The youth members will need to complete an online training prior to the event and then will have the driving portion on the 5. This certification allows youth who are 14 to drive tractors on a farm and ranch that is not owned by their family. An online portion must be completed prior to June 5. To find the registration form visit: www.go.unl.edu/2023tractorsafety.

-Sheep, Goat, and Swine Weigh-ins

Youth members wanting to participate in the Swine, Sheep, or Goat project at the County Fair this summer must attend one of two of the Sheep, Goat, and Swine Weigh-ins. The first one will be held on May 18 and the second on May 25 from 6-7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Hemingford. Families do not have to weigh their animals, but they must be tagged at one of these events. If families cannot make an event in Hemingford they could also attend the Sheridan County event on May 21 in Gordon. Pigs will be weighed in from 9-11 a.m. Sheep and Goats will weigh-in from 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

-Calendar of Events

May 18 – Sheep, Goat, and Swine Weigh-in

May 25 – Wilderness Wonders Camp

May 25 – Sheep, Goat, and Swine Weigh-in

May 26 – Wilderness Wonders Camp

Free will dinner, silent auction

Everyone is invited to a free will dinner and silent auction to support Ross Grant and his family on Sunday, May 21 from 1-7 p.m. at the Eagles in Alliance.

Ross manages the street department for the City of Alliance. He sustained life changing injuries in a car accident on March 19. He remains hospitalized. All proceeds from this benefit will be given to the Grant family to help with finances.

Come out and show your support for the family. They’ll be serving grilled hamburgers, chips, salads and desserts and have lots of great items for the silent auction.

Youth Basketball Fundraiser

The Hemingford Youth Basketball program will be raffling off a 20 gauge Mossberg Bantam pump action shotgun. All funds raised will go to Hemingford Youth Basketball. The funds will be used to pay entry fees into tournaments and purchase equipment as needed. This program supports both boys and girls youth basketball.

The item will be on display at Valor General Store. You can buy tickets at Valor General Store, Farmers Coop Feed Store in Hemingford, or by contacting Will Mahony via email, Facebook or phone (will.mahony2006@gmail.com or 402.340.2881).

Tickets are $25 for 1, or 5 for $100. We will hold the drawing on Facebook live Saturday, May 27. Checks can be made out to Hemingford Youth Basketball. If you are from out of town and wish to have the item shipped to you, that can be arranged, but additional fees will apply for the shipping.

The item was donated by Farmers Coop, Valor General Store, and Mahony Commodities.

Summer Volleyball Camp Dates

Steve Morgan’s 2023 Summer Volleyball Camp dates in Ogallala.

GRADES 3-8: June 12-13, June 19-20, June 30-July 1

GRADES 9-12: June 22-23

TEAM CAMP: ALL TEAM CAMPS ARE FULL

For more information please contact Steve Morgan at: 308-284-2836, skmorgan@charter.net, or visit our website at www.stevemorgancamps.com.

Hemingford Swim Team

Join the Hemingford Swim Team this summer for ages 7 through 18. Contact Ammie Frost at 308-207-5180 for more info.

Hemingford Alumni News

The 29th Annual Hemingford Alumni Banquet will be on Saturday, May 27 in the Hemingford Gym. Everyone is invited! Tickets can be purchased at hemingfordalumni.net or at MC Signs and Decals. Letters for the honored classes have been mailed out.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Lemon Dilly Salmon - Remember to wear R.E.D

Saturday – Prime Rib Night!

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. need a table call 760-2317

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Weekly news from Margaret:

New menus are almost done! Stella and Shiner $2 a bottle until gone! This months Pocket Change-for-Change goes to the Bobcats Beating Cancer Fund! $25 was raised last month to help the auxiliary with the Easter Egg Hunt expense. We are still in the planning stage for upgrading the beer garden and a cornhole tournament. Memorial Weekend is coming up fast, please keep all our veterans in your thoughts and prayers! Dates to remember: Alumni banquet May 27 Golf tournament May 28 Memorial Day program May 29 Garage sale day June 3 Hemingford Phone Co. Annual Meeting June 5 Sons meeting June 12 Legion meeting June 13 Auxiliary has canceled its meeting for June

Have a safe and fun week!

Food Pantry

The Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats. If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Country Music Jamboree

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, June 4 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m.

There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Free Dental Days

Free dental care June 9 & 10 in Alliance, Bridgeport, Gordon and Sidney for children ages 3-21 with little or no dental insurance.

For additional information about dental health or Dental Day, contact Janelle Visser at 308-760-6493

Ledger Sales

Copies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.