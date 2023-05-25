Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Alumni Weekend

The 29th Annual Hemingford Alumni Banquet will be on Saturday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Hemingford Gym. The Hemingford Public School will be open for tours starting at 4:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited and welcome to attend; this includes honorary classes, all alumni and anyone that may be interested in attending! Tickets can be purchased at the door, at hemingfordalumni.net or at MC Signs and Decals.

Memorial Day Services

The Avenue of Flags in Hemingford will go up on Monday, May 29 at 7 a.m., weather permitting. The Memorial Day Program will be at the Hemingford Legion at 10:30 a.m.

The Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance (NVCA) will be hosting its annual Memorial Day program on Monday at 1 p.m. Cemetery Manager Jim Goodwin will recognize the sacrifices made by service members who are interred at NVCA. St. John’s Brass will contribute to the program with the playing of patriotic music. As homage to our fallen heroes, Alliance American Legion Post 7 will conduct a rifle salute and play “Taps.” The event is open to the public. Seating is available but families are welcome to bring lawn chairs.

NVCA is located at 2610 County Road 57 in Alliance. For more information, contact Cemetery Manager Jim Goodwin at 308-763-2958

Community Vacation Bible School

The United Methodist Church will be hosting the Community Vacation Bible School starting Tuesday, May 30 through Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

All potty trained children/adults welcome to attend Hemingford’s Community Vacation Bible School!! Tuesday through Friday from 8:30-11:30 join the Hero Hotline. Register at https://hemingford.mycokesburyvbs.com

Call Kim Haas for more info at 487-3382 or 763-1247

Box Butte County 4-H Tractor Safety Training

Youth members who are 14 years of age and older are eligible to participate in the Tractor Safety Training on June 5 in Gordon. The youth members will need to complete an online training prior to the event and then will have the driving portion on the 5. This certification allows youth who are 14 to drive tractors on a farm and ranch that is not owned by their family. An online portion must be completed prior to June 5. To find the registration form visit: www.go.unl.edu/2023tractorsafety.

Calendar of Events

May 25 – Wilderness Wonders Camp

May 25 – Sheep, Goat, and Swine Weigh-in

May 26 – Wilderness Wonders Camp

Summer Volleyball Camp Dates

Steve Morgan’s 2023 Summer Volleyball Camp dates in Ogallala.

GRADES 3-8: June 12-13, June 19-20, June 30-July 1

GRADES 9-12: June 22-23

TEAM CAMP: ALL TEAM CAMPS ARE FULL

For more information please contact Steve Morgan at: 308-284-2836, skmorgan@charter.net, or visit our website at www.stevemorgancamps.com.

Youth Basketball Fundraiser

The Hemingford Youth Basketball program will be raffling off a 20 gauge Mossberg Bantam pump action shotgun. All funds raised will go to Hemingford Youth Basketball. The funds will be used to pay entry fees into tournaments and purchase equipment as needed. This program supports both boys and girls youth basketball.

The item will be on display at Valor General Store. You can buy tickets at Valor General Store, Farmers Coop Feed Store in Hemingford, or by contacting Will Mahony via email, Facebook or phone (will.mahony2006@gmail.com or 402.340.2881).

Tickets are $25 for 1, or 5 for $100. We will hold the drawing on Facebook live Saturday, May 27. Checks can be made out to Hemingford Youth Basketball. If you are from out of town and wish to have the item shipped to you, that can be arranged, but additional fees will apply for the shipping.

The item was donated by Farmers Coop, Valor General Store, and Mahony Commodities.

Hemingford Swim Team

Join the Hemingford Swim Team this summer for ages 7 through 18. Contact Ammie Frost at 308-207-5180 for more info.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – BBQ Pork Ribs — Remember to wear R.E.D

Traveling Joe’s Karaoke starting at 8 p.m. in the back hall.

Saturday – Hot Roast Beef Sandwiches

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. need a table call 760-2317

Keith Reid from the Crazy Louie Band will be playing in the back hall starting at 8 p.m.

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Monday, May 29 – Memorial Day

Avenue of flags will go up at 7 a.m., weather permitting. Please report to the club if you can help with this beautiful project. The Memorial Day Program will be at the Legion at 10:30 a.m.

Bar will open following the program serving baskets and chicken bacon ranch sandwiches.

Weekly news from Margaret:

A BIG shout out to all that helped put up the Gazebo in the beer garden. Don’t know what I would do without my army behind me. A special thank you to Pete, Krista and Russ for taking the project on and seeing it though to the end. We are planning a cornhole tournament in June.

New to the lineup high noon grapefruit, twisted tea whiskey and Don Julio.

This will be a very busy week as we welcome the alumni to town. Please make reservations and be kind.Have a safe and fun week!

Dates to remember:

Alumni banquet May 27

Golf tournament May 28

Memorial Day program May 29

Garage sale day June 3

Hemingford Phone Co. Annual Meeting June 5

Sons meeting June 12

Legion meeting June 13

Food Pantry

The Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats. If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Country Music Jamboree

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, June 4 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m.

There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Free Dental Days

Free dental care June 9 & 10 in Alliance, Bridgeport, Gordon and Sidney for children ages 3-21 with little or no dental insurance.

For additional information about dental health or Dental Day, contact Janelle Visser at 308-760-6493

Ledger Sales

Copies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Duncan Baker at 308-632-9034 or duncan.baker@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

Ledger Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.