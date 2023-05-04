Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Blood DriveThe Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will host their first blood drive of 2023 on Wednesday, May 10.

Donors may go to www.volunteersignup.org/HM3LY to reserve a time. If a donor is unable to use that method to sign up, they may contact a member of the Fire Department and they will assist. Blood supplies are low; please consider donating as many people in our area have been the recipients of your generosity.

Country Music JamboreeA County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, May 7 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m.

There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Free will dinner, silent auctionEveryone is invited to a free will dinner and silent auction to support Ross Grant and his family on Sunday, May 21 from 1-7 p.m. at the Eagles in Alliance.

Ross manages the street department for the City of Alliance. He sustained life changing injuries in a car accident on March 19. He remains hospitalized. All proceeds from this benefit will be given to the Grant family to help with finances.

Come out and show your support for the family. They’ll be serving grilled hamburgers, chips, salads and desserts and have lots of great items for the silent auction.

Youth Basketball FundraiserThe Hemingford Youth Basketball program will be raffling off a 20 gauge Mossberg Bantam pump action shotgun. All funds raised will go to Hemingford Youth Basketball. The funds will be used to pay entry fees into tournaments and purchase equipment as needed. This program supports both boys and girls youth basketball.

The item will be on display at Valor General Store. You can buy tickets at Valor General Store, Farmers Coop Feed Store in Hemingford, or by contacting Will Mahony via email, Facebook or phone (will.mahony2006@gmail.com or 402.340.2881).

Tickets are $25 for 1, or 5 for $100. We will hold the drawing on Facebook live Saturday, May 27. Checks can be made out to Hemingford Youth Basketball. If you are from out of town and wish to have the item shipped to you, that can be arranged, but additional fees will apply for the shipping.

The item was donated by Farmers Coop, Valor General Store, and Mahony Commodities.

Box Butte County 4-H CalendarMay 18 – Sheep, Goat, and Swine Weigh-in

May 25 – Wilderness Wonders Camp

May 25 – Sheep, Goat, and Swine Weigh-in

May 26 – Wilderness Wonders Camp

Hemingford Swim TeamJoin the Hemingford Swim Team this summer for ages 7 through 18. Contact Ammie Frost at 308-207-5180 for more info.

Hemingford Alumni NewsThe 29th Annual Hemingford Alumni Banquet will be on Saturday, May 27 in the Hemingford Gym. Everyone is invited! Tickets can be purchased at hemingfordalumni.net or at MC Signs and Decals. Letters for the honored classes have been mailed out.

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Cinco de Mayo come celebrate with Smothered Burritos. Also remember to wear R.E.D.

Saturday – Congratulations to the senior class! Prime Rib Night!

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m.

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Weekly news from Margaret:

A Big SHOUT Out to all who helped with the speakeasy!! Fun was had by all-I think the cops really enjoyed there duties!!! And thank you to all who came to the party dressed to the tee!! The Legion would not be where it is today without your support, I thank you from the bottom of my heart!I would also like to thank the auxiliary gals for all the salads and desserts and for helping the the Norman Anderson celebration of life!Farmers Market will start up this Saturday and run every Saturday until fall!! If interested in a table please call Margaret at 760-2317.We have 3 graduation parties Saturday please read the signs that will be posted to get to the right one!!We are asking every member to please donate$1.00, to help SD build a Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. Legion Baseball started in a small town in South Dakota! A jar will be on the bar!!The club has hired Traveling Joe Kareoke for Friday May 26 and Keith Reid for May 27!On the lighter side of life Summer Shandy and Juicy Peach have arrive, along with Peach Malibu!!

Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Help Needed

Looking for a caregiver that an live with a 91 year old man with dementia 24/7 in his home in Crawford. Good VA pay with time off. For more information please call (308) 665-1240.

