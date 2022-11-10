Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of November 10:

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Veterans Day Assembly

The public is invited to the Veterans Day Assembly at the Hemingford High School Gym on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Please join us in honoring the men and women who have served our country.

HVFD Blood Drive

The final blood drive in Hemingford for 2022 was scheduled for yesterday, Wed., Nov. 9, however due to a family emergency of one of the WNBC Staff members it was postponed. The new date for the final blood drive of 2022 will be Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 7:35 to 11:50 a.m. at the fire hall.

To reserve a time for your donation, you may go to www.volunteersignup.org/MCTFM or contact a member of the HVFD for assistance. Walk-ins are welcome though one may have to wait in order to get those already scheduled through the system.

Holiday Play Auditions

Hemingford Community Holiday Play Auditions are Thursday, Nov. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Multipurpose Hall. All ages welcome!

There is no one too old and if you are in school or have a parent involved you are old enough! Actors and technicians of all ages are needed!

Contact Tabi Bryner at 760-1120 for more information or if you cannot make it.

Hemingford Library

Featured author for November is Willa Cather:

November Schedule:

Friday, Nov. 11- 12:30 p.m. Story Time

3 p.m. Movie Matinee

Wednesday, Nov. 16- 2 p.m. Coffee/donuts and Book Talk

Friday, Nov. 18- 12:30 p.m. Story Time

3 p.m. Bingo

Thursday, Nov. 24- Happy Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 25- No Story Time

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Have a safe and fun week!!!

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

It's that time of the year! Join us for the annual Open Door Church Community Thanksgiving Dinner at 1350 Table Road in Chadron on November 20 at 6 p.m.

We will provide the turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and drinks. We ask that you bring a side dish or dessert.

Let us give thanks with grateful hearts.

Medicare Part D Reviews and Enrollment

Lori Dannar will be assisting with review of your current Medicare Part D plan to see if there are any changes that you may need to make. Please call her at 308-487-3888 to set up an appointment. LORI WILL ONLY BE HELPING NOVEMBER 1 THRU NOVEMBER 30TH.

Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Happy Veterans Day! We give thanks to all who have served and are currently serving our country!

Veterans Day Assembly at the Hemingford High School Gym at 9 a.m.

The Legion Club will be serving burritos for lunch in the memorial hall. All proceeds will go to the Scottsbluff VA Home to help pay for Christmas presents for the residents.

Bar opens at noon, full menu supper club from 5-10 p.m.

All Veterans will receive their first drink free. We will be serving appetizers at the bar.

Saturday – BBQ Pork Ribs. Bar opens at 1 p.m. for the Husker game.

Sunday – Post’s turn for breakfast from 8 — 10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon

Monday — Mushroom Swiss burgers. Men's night: Happy hour 5 till 6. Cards on the table!

News from Margaret:

One year ago I took the key and opened the door for the first time (this go around) !!! With a leap of faith and with my family, members, the community and an army of volunteers we are where we are today! From the bottom of my heart I thank each and everyone of you! You're the best! To celebrate on Friday all Veterans will receive they first drink free, there will also be appetizers at the bar. And Traveling Joe will be here come try out your singing voice! Thank you again to all who have served and are serving! And to all who have helped us get to where we are today!

Have a fun and safe week!

Hemingford Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Hemingford Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com

or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.