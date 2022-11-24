Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of November 24

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Believe in HemingfordThe Village of Hemingford is hosting Believe in Hemingford to kick-off the holiday season. The public is invited to attend the festive event on Wednesday, Nov. 30 with the tree lighting at 5 p.m. and soup supper from 5-7 p.m.

Proceeds from the free will donation soup supper will benefit a local nominated family or families. Nomination forms need to be returned to the village office by Tuesday, Nov. 29, by 5 p.m. in a sealed envelope.

Please consider nominating a family to help make their holiday season a bit brighter.

HVFD Blood DriveThe new date for the final blood drive of 2022 will be Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 7:35 to 11:50 a.m. at the fire hall.

To reserve a time for your donation, you may go to www.volunteersignup.org/MCTFM or contact a member of the HVFD for assistance. Walk-ins are welcome though one may have to wait in order to get those already scheduled through the system.

If you have scheduled a for Nov. 30 but would like to change that time please contact Barb Keegan at 308-760-0804 to delete the previous scheduled time. Thank you for your understanding.

People Helping People to hold annual community Thanksgiving dinnerPeople Helping People will be serving the annual Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 24 at St. Agnes Academy again this year. This year, the meal will be dine in or pick up only.

Drive through pickup is available from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Pickup will be located on Cheyenne Ave. Please line up along Cheyenne in your vehicle. A volunteer will come to you to obtain the number of meals you need and then the meals will be brought to your vehicle.

You may dine with us from 11:30 to 1:30. Please enter through the doors at the school parking lot. All are welcome to enjoy the company of your community by sharing conversation and a traditional Thanksgiving meal together. Bring a friend.

Pie Bakers: We will need pies again this year. All pies are welcome, but pumpkin is the most requested.

Volunteers: We look forward to seeing you! Please contact Rahne Girard at 760-2028 or Trish Johnston at 762-6069

Donations are greatly accepted, but not expected. They can be dropped off at Consumers Cooperative FCU or mailed to Teresa Boyles at 608 Platte Ave. Please make checks payable to “People Helping People”.

Please contact Rahne Girard at 760-2028 with any other questions.

Hemingford Food PantryOpen every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Christmas Cookie WalkYou are invited to our 14th annual Christmas Cookie Walk, December 10 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1024 Box Butte in Alliance.

Walk through our tables filled with special holiday cookies, candy and breads. These treats are made fresh and are ready for you to enjoy. We provide the containers. Cookies and candy will be sold at $7 a pound, and breads by the package. Proceeds go to missions and a local charity. Sponsored by Martha LWML.

Medicare Part D Reviews and EnrollmentLori Dannar will be assisting with review of your current Medicare Part D plan to see if there are any changes that you may need to make. Please call her at 308-487-3888 to set up an appointment. LORI WILL ONLY BE HELPING NOVEMBER 1 THRU NOVEMBER 30TH.

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastThe American Legion Supper Club is serving basket meals Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday – SON’s Trap Shoot at 9 a.m. at the fair grounds. Pulled pork sandwiches at the club afterwards along with the game.

Saturday – No special

Sunday – Auxiliary’s turn for breakfast from 8 — 10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon

Monday — Mushroom Swiss burgers. Men’s night: Happy hour 5 till 6. Cards on the table!

News from Margaret:

We will be closed Thanksgiving day! Let’s give thanks for this great nation and all who have served and continue to serve to keep us safe! The SON’s have rescheduled their trap shoot! Friday, Nov. 25 Sign in at 9 a.m. shoot starts at 9 a.m. out to the old Jaycee trap shoot at the fair grounds! BBQ pork sandwiches at the club afterwards and the game will be on.

Have a fun and safe week!

Christmas Festival ScheduleKnight Museum and Sandhills Center will be hosting the 26th Annual Christmas Festival from Nov. 26 through Dec. 3. Stop in and bid on one of the many unique, handmade trees and enter the coloring contest.

Saturday, Nov. 26 — Face painting with Carnegie from 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 — Kids Crafts at 2 p.m. and Story Hour at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 — Unscripted Sweets Cookie Class from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 — Paint Class at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 — St. Johns Brass at 3 p.m. Bidding for trees closes at 4 p.m.

Hemingford Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Christmas Parade in AllianceThe Annual Christmas Parade will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. along Box Butte Avenue in Alliance.

Reindeer will be in the mini-park at 3rd and Box Butte from 3:30 — 7:30 pm, sponsored by Viaero Wireless.

Ledger NewsFor Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com

or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.

AnnouncementsLet The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

Hemingford LibraryFeatured author for November is Willa Cather

November Schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 24- Happy Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 25- No Story Time

A day without reading is like a day without sunshine

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Have a safe and fun week!!!