Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of November 3:

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

HVFD Blood Drive, Appreciation Night

The final blood drive in Hemingford for 2022 will be held next Wednesday at the fire hall from 7:35 to 11:50 a.m.

To reserve a time for your donation, you may go to www.volunteersignup.org/MCTFM or contact a member of the HVFD for assistance. Walk-ins are welcome though one may have to wait in order to get those already scheduled through the system.

The HFVD Appreciation Night is this Saturday, Nov. 5 at the fire hall. Happy hour starts at 5 p.m. with the meal starting at 6:30 p.m. and the auction to follow. Come out and show your support for the biggest fundraiser of the year.

Mobile Book Services

Hemingford Public Library is offering delivery services to their home-bound patrons. Books, puzzles and magazines will be available to those who have a valid library card and live within the Village of Hemingford.

Pick up and drop off will be on the first and third Fridays of the month. Please call 487-3545 or email hpl@bbc.net to sign up or ask for more information.

Medicare Part D Reviews and Enrollment

Lori Dannar will be assisting with review of your current Medicare Part D plan to see if there are any changes that you may need to make. Please call her at 308-487-3888 to set up an appointment. LORI WILL ONLY BE HELPING NOVEMBER 1 THRU NOVEMBER 30TH.

Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Walleye

Saturday – Prime Rib

Sunday – Auxiliary’s turn for breakfast from 8 — 10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon

Monday — Mushroom swiss burger

News from Margaret:

Hats off to all who helped this past week!! From stepping behind the bar, clearing tables, helping cook and with dishes, to serving hot chocolate! The club couldn’t be where it is today without you our members! Thanks again! And thanks for all who supported everything that we had going on this week and in the past! Keep an eye open for our Veterans Day happenings!!!! And last Hats off to Krista for spearheading the spook house, a lot of hard work but what fun in the end! I look forward to Krista snd Becky’s next Halloween gig!!!

Bosses night at the fire hall on Saturday!! Let’s support those who support us when we need it the most!!!

The pocket change for change has not been counted yet. Both Aug. and Oct. went to the SON’s to help with their trap shoot projects! November will go to the Scottsbluff VA home to help pay for Christmas presents for the vets and their spouses that live there!

Have a fun and safe week!

Country Music Jamboree

A County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, November 6 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m. There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Hemingford Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Hemingford Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com

or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.