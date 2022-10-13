Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of October 13

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Bobcat Boosters

The Bobcat Boosters would like to thank everyone for supporting the club and the Hemingford Bobcat Football team during the home game tailgating parties this season. Stay tuned for future Booster announcements!

Medicare Part D Reviews and Enrollment

Lori Dannar will be assisting with review of your current Medicare Part D plan to see if there are any changes that you may need to make. Please call her at 308-487-3888 to set up an appointment. LORI WILL ONLY BE HELPING NOVEMBER 1 THRU NOVEMBER 30TH.

Hemingford Library

“Check out” the Hemingford Library schedule for October! A variety of Halloween costumes are available for patrons to check out all month!

Featured author for October is children’s author: Mercer Mayer.

October Schedule:

Oct. 14 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

Puppetry at 3 p.m. — ongoing series on how to make puppets, give your puppet personality and so much more.

Oct . 19 — Coffee, donuts and book talk at 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

BINGO at 3 p.m.

Oct. 24-29 — Book Sale

Oct. 29 — Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to noon. Baked good donations for the sale are encouraged and greatly appreciated.

Oct. 28 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

Kid friendly Halloween movie with snacks at 3 p.m.

Oct. 31 — Treats on the Streets

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Have a safe and fun week!!!

Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Salmon

Saturday – Prime Rib — Husker game will be on!

Farmers Market is done for the year unless someone wants a table call 487-5356.

Sunday – Auxiliary’s turn.

Monday — Mushroom Swiss Burgers

News from Margaret:

Auxiliary- Is busy getting the birthday gala off to a good start. They are also getting ready for treats on the street Halloween

SON’s- Huskers and BBQ went well and are planning a trap shoot for nov 5

Post- Is planning on having breakfast Sat Oct

29 8:00 till 11:00 for the first day of pheasant season

Club- a new half booth has been ordered and will set by the kitchen door, with a light hanging above it. The table may even see a pitch game when the snow starts flying!!

We are booking Christmas parties now!!

Fall festival still has table space call to have your name on one! 487-5356

Anyone wishing to help with the spook house may call the club to have your name put on the list!

Dates :

Wed Oct 19 birthday gala

Sat Oct 22 fall festival

Sat 29 breakfast

Sun Oct 30- spook house

Mon Oct 31 spook house

Treats on the street

Hot chocolate side hall

Have a fun and safe week!

Hemingford Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Hemingford Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com

or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.