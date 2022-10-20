Hemingford Ledger briefs for the week of October 20

Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Treats on the Streets

Trick or Treat during Treats on the Street in Hemingford on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Participating businesses include: Village Pizza, MC Signs & Decals, The Ledger, Table Top Meats, Nebraska Bank, Hemingford Credit Union, Post Office, Fallen Timber, Treasured Grounds, Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department, Mobius Communications, LUX Salon, Valor General Store, Raben’s Market, Hemingford Library, Panhandle Public Heath, The Body Shop, Dave’s Pharmacy and the Utility Office.

Businesses have all been challenged by the Village of Hemingford staff to dress up for a costume contest this year!

A costume contest will be held at The Body Shop at 4:45 for age groups 1-2, 3-5, 6-12, and 13-17 plus a group costume division. Three winners will be chosen per division.

Hemingford Library

“Check out” the Hemingford Library schedule for October! A variety of Halloween costumes are available for patrons to check out all month!

Featured author for October is children’s author: Mercer Mayer.

October Schedule:

Oct. 21 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

BINGO at 3 p.m.

Oct. 24-29 — Book Sale

Oct. 29 — Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to noon. Baked good donations for the sale are encouraged and greatly appreciated.

Oct. 28 — Storytime at 12:30 p.m.

Kid friendly Halloween movie with snacks at 3 p.m.

Oct. 31 — Treats on the Streets

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation are:

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Have a safe and fun week!!!

Medicare Part D Reviews and Enrollment

Lori Dannar will be assisting with review of your current Medicare Part D plan to see if there are any changes that you may need to make. Please call her at 308-487-3888 to set up an appointment. LORI WILL ONLY BE HELPING NOVEMBER 1 THRU NOVEMBER 30TH.

Announcements

Let The Ledger announce your milestone moments.

Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements… we’d like to announce those! Engagements, weddings, birth of a child… let us share the happy news!

Email your announcements to Kay at kay.bakkehaug@ledgeronline.com.

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

The American Legion Supper Club is now serving basket meals on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. The full menu is available for supper club nights on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. with the bar open until 1 a.m. on those days. Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-11:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Shrimp Scampi

Saturday – Brats and Kraut

Sunday – Post’s turn-pancakes, bacon and eggs

Monday — Mushroom Swiss Burgers

News from Margaret:

Wednesday, Oct. 19 — Auxiliary birthday galaSocial hour 6 to 7 meal at 7 fun, games doorPrizes and cake to follow.There may be a few tickets left call the club to check. 487-5356Saturday, Oct. 22 — Fall FestivalCraft tables, baked goods, and much moreA few tables still left call 487-5356Serving chili at noonSaturday, Oct. 29 — The Post will be serving breakfast for the first day of pheasant season from 8 to 10:30 a.m.Halloween party at the club come on down, Judging at 8:30 or so for dressed up spooks!!If you come so no one knows you, you will be sent to the kitchen to check age before being served from the bar. All that happens in the kitchen stays in the kitchen!!Sunday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31 — Spook house back hall 5 to 8 all proceeds will go to the world stride kids! Come join the fun and support the kids! Hot chocolate will be served by the Legion in the side hall!!

Have a safe and fun week!

Hemingford Food Pantry

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Hemingford Foundation Scholarship

If you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

Ledger News

For Ledger ads please contact Erica Chipperfield at 308-632-9033 or Erica.chipperfield@starherald.com

or Adam Munoz at 308-632-9037 or adam.munoz@starherald.com

Ad deadline for the Ledger is Friday at 3 p.m.

For Ledger legals please email legals@starherald.com and classifieds please contact Julie Murrish at 308-535-4731 or jmurrish@nptelegraph.com

Legal deadlines for the Ledger have been changed to Monday at NOON.