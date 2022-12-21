Hemingford Ledger's 2022 Madonna and Child

For to us a child is born. To us a son is given; And the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.~ Isaiah 9:6.
The Madonna and Child for the 2022 Edition of The Hemingford Ledger are Julianne and Jaylen Payne.
Jaylen was born to Julianne and Denton Payne on October 31, 2022.
Grandparents are Josh & Ann Payne of Hemingford and Brad & Jodi Thomsen of Ardmore, South Dakota.
Great Grandparents are Joe & Nancy Falkenburg, Loyd & Karen Thomsen, Jack & Rhonda Manning, and Ken Payne and the late Kathy Payne.