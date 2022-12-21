 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hemingford Ledger's 2022 Madonna and Child

  • 0
Hemingford Ledger's 2022 Madonna and Child
By Jaci Haas

For to us a child is born. To us a son is given; And the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.~ Isaiah 9:6.

The Madonna and Child for the 2022 Edition of The Hemingford Ledger are Julianne and Jaylen Payne.

Jaylen was born to Julianne and Denton Payne on October 31, 2022.

Grandparents are Josh & Ann Payne of Hemingford and Brad & Jodi Thomsen of Ardmore, South Dakota.

Great Grandparents are Joe & Nancy Falkenburg, Loyd & Karen Thomsen, Jack & Rhonda Manning, and Ken Payne and the late Kathy Payne.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remember When...

Remember When...

Remember when there was so much to do to get ready for Christmas, one week closer and so many events happening.

Remember when...

Remember when...

Remember when... there was a lot of decisions a kid had to do to prepare for Christmas??

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News