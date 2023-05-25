Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Hemingford Public Library is hosting an Open House to celebrate their 100th Anniversary on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be coffee and cookies in the morning with the cake cutting and photos at 1 p.m. Patrons, friends and community members welcomed.

“All past board members, librarians and directors please plan to attend,” said Library Director Colleen Garner. “It is also Alumni Weekend so all of the alumni are welcome to stop by and take a look at the past yearbooks that will be out along with library and village history.”

The Hemingford library has been at its current location since 1962.

“It has been in a lot of buildings,” said Garner. “It moved around quite a bit. There’s some conflict as to where it was in the beginning; one person said it started in someone’s basement and another said it was originally in The Ledger building. It was also in the Village Office at one point in the back part of that.”

At one point it was also in the basement of what is currently Adamson Automotive on Box Butte and in a building where Mobius Communications is now. The current library location at 812 Box Butte was formerly the Post Office until the new one was built.

“Those early librarians worked so hard,” said Garner. “The first couple of librarians that they had were not paid, books were donated and there was no income. Eventually one of them was able to get paid when they started earning some income and then they hooked up with the State Library Commission and she had to start doing classes to become a director. The Village eventually took over and they had a budget.”

The history of the Hemingford library is very interesting so be sure to stop by and check out everything that will be on display. Board member, Linda Peterson has put together a timeline of the history that is sure to be very interesting.

School is officially out and with 80 degree temperatures last weekend and most of the week that means summer is here! The Hemingford Public Pool is scheduled to open on Monday, May 29. Weather permitting the pool will be open from 1-5 p.m. Currently the temperatures are set to be near 80 degrees with some clouds and a slight breeze.

“Keep an eye out for FUN announcements to come out throughout the summer,” said Manager Ammie Frost.

It is Memorial Day weekend but also Alumni weekend so it’s sure to be a busy weekend for Hemingford residents. If you happen to have time, take a drive up to the Box Butte Reservoir and check out the construction on the new camp sites. Rain is in the forecast for Saturday of course; don’t think it would be Memorial Day weekend without a chance of bad weather.

Hours for the Hemingford Pool starting May 30:

Monday-Friday

6-7:30 a.m. Lap Swim

12-1 p.m. Toddler Swim/Lap Swim

1-5 p.m. Open Swim

5-6 p.m. Lap Swim

Body Shop-Water Aerobics on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

12-1 p.m. Toddler Swim/Lap Swim

1-5 p.m. Open Swim

Daily Admissions:

Ages 5 and up $3

Ages 4 and under -Free

Passes:

Single Pass-$38

Family pass-$85 (Family must live under the same household)

Punch Cards:

Single Punch Card-$25

Family Punch Card-$45

Passes and punch cards may be purchased at the pool

Swim Lessons

Session 1: June 12-16

Session 2: June 26-30

$25 per child

5 years and up

Sign up at the Pool! Times will be announced at a later date.