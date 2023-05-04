Before the Hemingford Methodist Youth Fellowship takes a break for the summer they all gather together to clean up their section of the highway. Usually the group is rather small but this year there were over 40 there to lend a hand picking up litter on Wednesday, April 27.

“This year we had a huge group so that was great,” said MYF Coordinator Kim Haas. “We were able to not only clean up our three miles of the highway but also go a mile south and a mile north on the county roads.”

The group cleaned up a whole bunch of litter from a total of five miles. The total amount of trash that blows in or is tossed out a motorists window always surprise the kids and adults helping.

“There’s so much litter on the county roads especially that we plan to take another group out soon to pick up trash from more of the surrounding county roads,” said Haas.