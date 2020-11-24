Hemingford One-Act on a Witch Hunt to Claim Top Honors this Season

The Hemingford High School One-Act Team hosted an invite on Friday, Nov. 20 in the Hemingford School Gym. Crawford, Hay Springs, and Morrill were scheduled to compete in the competition; however, Morrill had to cancel due to COVID.

The Hemingford team was up first with their play titled ‘A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story’, written by Elizabeth Downing. Hay Springs took to the stage and performed a play titled ‘The Next Big Thing’. Crawford closed out the day with their performance of a play titled The Cry of the Peacock.

“Both Morrill and Sioux County normally compete in this conference as well. Sioux County let us know a couple of weeks ago they would not be attending. Morrill emailed us this morning to tell us they would not be in attendance,” said One-Act Co-Director Michelle Kluver.

Following each of the plays the cast and crew all took to the stage to hear comments and thoughts from each of the three judges one by one. The judges for the competition were Jeanne Gentry from Hyannis, Sue Herdt from Gering, and R.J. Savely from Lodgepole.