Hemingford Police Chief Dusty Bryner resigns

The Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees accepted the resignations of Hemingford Police Chief Dusty Bryner on Tuesday, March 15. Bryner was thanked by the board for his years of service to the community.

Bryner has accepted a position in Chadron and his last day in Hemingford will be Friday, March 18.

Negotiations continue between the Village and the Box Butte Sheriff’s Department for coverage of Hemingford.

The latest version of the agreement was presented to the trustees during the meeting however it did not include a final price. Village Attorney Libby Stobel has been working with Box Butte County Attorney Terry Curtiss. Village Trustee President John Annen is on the agenda for the next Box Butte County Commissioners meeting to discuss the situation with them. That meeting will be Monday, March 21 at 9 a.m. in the commissioner’s room of the courthouse.

“I would anticipate that Terry might have an additional change or two by then,” said Strobel. “We could approve the proposal today but that would be hard to approve without a price.”

“Right now the discussion has been that they would take the pickup and most of the equipment,” she said.

The contract states that they would take the Ford F150, three Alco-sensors, firearms and ammunition.

“By their estimation is there is still a shortfall in the area of $15,000 that the Village would have to pay at the onset of this agreement in order to provide equipment and a vehicle for the deputy to cover this area,” she said. “My question is that if we are buying specific equipment or we are applying it to a specific vehicle, what if after a year or so we decide that this is not working and a couple of officers that are willing and able come along to serve the Village. What happens then? Do we get whatever that is that we paid for? I don’t see that being the greatest solution.”

“What I would suggest is that they charge us another couple of thousand dollars a year in order to cover that so we are paying them a flat fee,” said Strobel. “We just want a contract stating that the county will provide coverage for Hemingford in exchange they take care of the rest. We want to come up with an agreement that is workable for them.”

“In my mind there’s too much concern from the Village that if there were an opportunity to have a police department; it’s been voiced strongly that that would be a strong preference it’s just at this point that’s not what is feasible,” she said.

“The way that it is worded is that we would be purchasing that equipment so that would be our equipment that they would be using,” said Annen.

“Right,” said Strobel.

She then questioned if the officers would be changing out their equipment every time they came to Hemingford.

“We know they are not and that’s not what we want,” she said. “Are they going to switch vehicles every time they come here? We know they aren’t and we wouldn’t want them to. That would add a crazy burden on them. I don’t think that’s reasonable or necessary. But that’s what we should be accepting if we are buying specific items that are to be used for the Village.”

The contract is still in the works with hopes of being finalized later this week.

