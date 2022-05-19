Hemingford Preschool graduates Class of 2022

Wearing their red cap and gowns, 19 preschoolers received their preschool diplomas on Tuesday, May 10, in the gym.

Students walked in one-by-one to take their places on the stage as they smiled and waved to their family in the audience. Once on the stage, the soon-to-be-kindergarteners recited the Pledge of Allegiance before clapping, jumping and dancing to the song, “I’m so glad to be here.”

Hemingford Preschool teacher Shari McClure guided from the side as the class recited the ABC’s in a fun song before doing the Macarena Math song.

“Shall we show them how we count to 100,” said McClure.

“10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100!” yelled the class.

The class then showed off the sound each letter makes with fun actions for each sound.

“Well, are you ready to go to kindergarten?” asked McClure.

The students responded, “Yes.”

“What will happen to me?” said McClure. “Will we get some new kids?”

Students giggled.

McClure then read the names of each student and shook each little hand as she handed them their certificates.

“This is the Class of 2035,” said McClure as she presented the graduates.

2022 Hemingford Preschool Graduates:

Colette Arneson

Lane Cotant

Andi Gasseling

Rion Grimes

Autumn Hartman

Baylie Heusman

Rhett Kresl

Grand Johnson

Jaxson Prochazka

Camden Yde

Abel Coker

Karsyn Connell

Emma Foster

Emberly Henderson

Jersey Long

Rowdy Manion

Amber Mazanec

Jenson McCoy

Owen Talkington

