Hemingford Public Pool Scheduled to Open Saturday

It may not have looked like it at the beginning of this week but summer is here! The Hemingford Public Pool is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 28. Weather permitting the pool will be open from 1-5 p.m. Currently the temperatures are set to be near 80 degrees but cloudy with a slight chance of rain. It looks like we are going to have some low temps this next week with rain coming on Sunday and Monday.

Next to the last day of school before summer break, the pool opening is the signal that summer is here. But we need the moisture and we will take all that we can get because we all know that those hot summer days will soon follow.

Hours for the Hemingford Pool:

Monday-Friday

6-7:30 a.m. Lap Swim

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Toddler Swim

12-1 p.m. Lap Swim

1-5 p.m. Open Swim

5-6 p.m. Lap Swim

Water Aerobics with Kim Haas on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Starting Saturday, June 11, the pool will be open on Saturday and Sunday:

12-1 p.m. Lap Swim

1-5 p.m. Open Swim

HEMINGFORD PUBLIC POOL

Pool is scheduled to open Saturday, May 28, from 1-5 p.m.

Hours:

Monday-Friday

6-7:30 a.m. Lap Swim

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Toddler Swim

12-1 p.m. Lap Swim

1-5 p.m. Open Swim

5-6 p.m. Lap Swim

Tuesday and Thursday 5:30-6:30 p.m. Water Aerobics with Kim Haas

Saturday & Sunday (Starting June 11)

12-1 p.m. Lap Swim

1-5 p.m. Open Swim

Scheduled Closings: June 3rd & 4th-Hemingford Swim Meet

July 4th-Happy 4th of July!

Daily Admissions: 5 and up $3

4 and under -Free

Passes:

Single Pass-$38

Family pass-$85 (Family must live under the same household)

Punch Cards:

Single Punch Card-$25

Family Punch Card-$45

Passes and punch cards may be purchased at the pool.

There are a few closing scheduled so far this year. The pool will be closed on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 for a swim meet.

It will also be closed on Monday, July 4 to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“Keep an eye out for more FUN announcements to come out throughout the summer,” said Manager Ammie Frost.

“It’s not too late to sign up to be a part of the Hemingford Swim Team this summer,” said Frost. Youth ages 7 to 18 can still be a part of the team.”

Please contact Ammie Frost at 308-207-5180 for more information.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.