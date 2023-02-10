Hemingford Elementary Principal Eric Arneson has worked hard to establish a new app for Hemingford Public School. The app is now live and available for download. In your Google Play or Apple App store search Hemingford Public School. The app will provide notifications, news, calendar, menus, staff directory and contacts as well as other important updates from the school.

“If you see Mr. Arneson please thank him for the work that has done to set this up,” said HPS Superintendent Travis Miller.

The Hemingford Public Schools Administration viewed the Community Engagement Session as a success and were happy to hear that the community thought they were taking steps in the right direction.

“A few years ago, the board of education embarked on this strategic planning process,” said Miller. “Engaging the community and getting your ideas is an important part of that effort. The contributions that you made to the board were taken very seriously, that’s why we’re here again with you all. From the feedback that we received last year it was clear that we should do more things like this and provide more opportunity for the community to get together to talk about what it is that we aspire for our school and our community.”

Miller asked for representatives from each of the tables to provide feedback and also asked that the feedback and anything that they did not feel comfortable sharing out-loud was written on the forms that were given at the front door.

“This information is very important,” said Miller. “We want to hear not only the positives but also areas where we can improve. We know we are far from perfect but we know we are on a journey to improve and the only way we are going to get better is if we know those areas that we can continue to grow.”

The board plans to review the forms and go over the community engagement session during the February meeting on Monday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m.

The third topic discussed was emotional and mental health resources provided to Hemingford Public Schools District students and staff.

“We don’t believe that there are adequate emotional and mental health resources provided,” said Mikayla Smith. “Not saying that our counselor that we have isn’t amazing because she is but she is doing the job of at least three people so it’s not enough.”

“I was passionate about this,” said Joni Jespersen. “It’d like to start out by saying that the day I found out that Samantha (Gilkerson) was given the job here as counselor at Hemingford I said a pray. The reason I did was because we need reality with our children and Sam is not one that is going to let these kids get by with anything.”

The Hemingford High School Hope Squad will be hosting Hope Day on Thursday, February 16 from 11:25-11:50 a.m. in the HHS Big Gym.

Students, staff and the community are encouraged to wear your yellow gear all day to bring awareness to Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Wellness.

Troy Sorensen will be the special guest and will be sharing his own personal experiences. The event is open to the public.