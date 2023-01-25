Hemingford Public School strategic planning meeting next week

The Hemingford School Board is hosting a community meeting on Tuesday, January 31. The public session will take place in the school gymnasium beginning at 7 p.m.

Last year, at around the same time, the board was host to the first community meeting to build the Strategic Plan to help formulate a vision of the future and identify goals to better serve the community. The board would like to host a second meeting to see if things have improved, address questions or concerns, and to build on the plan for making a better overall school district.

Members of the community, staff and students packed the gym for the meeting in 2022 hosted by current Hemingford Superintendent Dr. Travis Miller. Topics discussed during that meeting included: identify the challenges that may impact the district in the next three to five years, top two areas for the district to focus on and communication to stakeholders.

The meeting next week will focus on building needs, communication and culture/mental health of staff. The board would like input from the community on the top three to four choices for building improvements, feedback from staff on the steps that have been taken to improve the work environment and input from all involved to see if the public thinks that communication has improved overall.

“I would like to see a great turnout like we had last year,” said Board President Justin Ansley.

Examples of building improvements that were discussed included: modular replacement, elementary classrooms, Ag shop, gymnasium facilities, and handicap accessibilities.

“Those are some of the things that we know we need to work on,” said Ansley.

“Communication was a big topic then,” said Board Member Blanche Randolph. “I’d like to see if the community thinks that has improved.”

“I was very recently approached by three different community members that said they feel the communication to the public has improved dramatically this school year and they were very appreciative,” said Ansley.

Hemingford School staff members, parents and students are invited along with Hemingford community leaders and other interested members of the public to work together with the board to build a better plan for the future of the district.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend.