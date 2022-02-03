Hemingford resident embraces remarkable transformation amidst challenging time

What started out as an unrelenting year for Hemingford resident, Tiffany Henderson, resulted in one of the most transformational times in her life.

She explained, “I was going through a divorce, deaths in my family, health issues, and it was just a terrible year.”

Her nine-year-old daughter, Jillian, has cerebral palsy and is growing, so she wanted to be able to safely move or carry her as needed and made the important decision to get in shape. She started in the spring of 2021 with a membership at The Body Shop and a four-week fitness program with a local trainer. Her success began to build, even completing a half marathon by the fall.

“I have equipment at home but everybody I have encountered at the fitness center has been so amazingly supportive and encouraging. I would see someone in there and they’d say, ‘hey, you are doing so great,’ or another would say, ‘come try this class’,” shared Henderson. “It’s been the safe space when I need a break from life.”

She’s grown to love weightlifting, can proudly run a 5k (3.1 miles) without walking, and her perseverance has resulted in a 60 lb. weight loss.