Hemingford residents attend splash pad fundraiser
Hemingford residents attend splash pad fundraiser

Splash Pad fundraiser hemingford

Hemingford residents attend the Splash Pad fundraiser

 Courtesy photo

On Saturday January 29, Hemingford residents didn’t disappoint at the recent fundraiser for the Splash Pad. “We are still working hard on the project and want to make sure we are doing this correctly,” said Hemingford Pool Manager Ammie Frost. “We are still working towards the goal amount. We were able to raise $1,300 from the pancake feed!”

“I loved getting to see residents swing in and support this new addition to the pool,” said Frost. We are in the midst of planning something closer to summer. We are hoping for a meal and silent auction, more information to come!”

