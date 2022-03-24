Hemingford residents deliver warm comfort stitched with love, prayer to fire victims

After the devastating 6,000-acre Marshall Fire burned nearly 1,000 homes in a suburban area near Denver just after the holiday season on December 20, 2021, Hemingford residents Peggy Moser and Donna Engel decided that they wanted to do something. Moser’s sister lives in the small community that was burned to the ground but was lucky as the fire stopped just a few blocks from their home.

“What started as a way to help the people in Colorado turned into something much more,” said Moser.

Being quilters they thought that they would make a few quilts that Moser would take with her when she went to visit her sister.

“Why quilts?” said Moser. "Because to us they are a warm comfort stitched with love and prayer.”

The ladies decided in January to open the giving up to other people in the community that might want to contribute a quilt or blanket.

“With just a few words of what we were doing was put on Facebook and it became more than we could have imagined,” Moser said. “People started calling and stopping by with their arms full. Women who don’t sew donated warm blankets.”

An article was also featured in the Ledger to let the community know about the donation opportunity. At that time, the ladies had collected 40 to 50 quilts and blankets.

The total number of quilts or blankets collected is now over 120. Multiple trips have been made to Louisville, Colo. where they were then distributed.

“We can’t say thank you enough to all of those who have donated,” said Moser.

Some of the organizations that have donated include: St. John’s Lutheran Church, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Panhandle Quilt Guild, Pat’s Creative, and the Sewing Ladies at the Masonic Temple. Along with many individuals in Hemingford, Alliance and the panhandle.

“We would like to thank the many organizations and individuals in the panhandle who have made generously provided quilts and blankets for the many families who lost their homes in the communities of Louisville and Superior,” said Engel.

“We have visited with people who received the quilts and they were brought to tears by your generosity,” she said.

Days after the first distribution of blankets the ladies received a message from a recipient with a photo of a quilt on her bed. The message stated, “Here is a photo of my beautiful quilt made by a caring heart. I am without words to describe how in awe I am of the lovely ladies who crafted these beautiful quilts and cared about us here in Colorado. Thank you all for your graciousness.”

“One of the gentlemen that received a few quilts explained to us how much they meant to him as he had lost all of this quilts that his mother had made him when his home was destroyed,” said Moser.

If you would like to donate a quilt or blanket, please contact Peggy at (308)763-1320 or Donna at (308)760-1772.

