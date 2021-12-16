Hemingford School Board Accepts Isom’s Resignation

The bus purchase discussion continued.

“Just to remind everybody, we got a grant and went through the process and purchased the Blue Bird. The airconditioning in the Blue Bird did not work, they worked on it and tried but it just would not work. At a board meeting we voted to return the bus and get our money back so we have the money sitting there,” said Isom.

“We’ve been limping ol’ white along so we are in need of a second activity bus,” said Isom.

They are currently looking at a 2023 Tomas Saf T-liner HDX at $165,150, a 2021 E Coach for $299,900, a 2022 E Coach for $310,000 and a 2017 MCI D4505 Coach for $299,000 with 176,165 miles.

“We also discussed route busses 12 and 15 are struggling with emission control problems,” said Turek.

Isom added that bus 15 has been down all year.

“Fortunately we had a back-up but we currently do not have a back-up since that one is in use,” said Isom.

“We will need a new yellow bus soon,” noted Turek.

Special Education Director, Mandy Plog presented her report: