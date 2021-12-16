Hemingford School Board Accepts Isom’s Resignation

During an emergency meeting held at the South Campus on Wednesday night, the Hemingford Public School Board accepted the letter of resignation letter from Superintendent Charles Isom.
“We will miss him,” stated Board Chairman Justin Ainsley.
The board reviewed Isom’s letter during the regular monthly meeting held on Monday, December 13. They entered into executive session with Isom around 6 p.m. but recessed the meeting around 6:20 p.m. due to the Elementary Winter Concert. An emergency meeting was scheduled to resume the meeting. The board entered into executive session right away and after an hour long discussion they came out of executive session with their decision to accept his resignation.
During Monday’s meeting, Isom read his letter as he fought back the emotions. He read, “After many discussions with my family and for personal reasons, I am resigning my position as superintendent effective June 2022.”
“When I accepted this position in 2018, the plan was to be at Hemingford until you told me to leave. A series of events has put me in a position that I feel i am not effective in the leadership role.”
“Thank you for the opportunity to lead the district. It is time for the district to find a leader that can guide the district in the direction you need to go.”
“My resignation is effective June 30, 2022.”
Also during the regular meeting, the board approved claims for the month of December in the amount of $66,576.61.
The board approved replacing the existing intrusion system, adding water sensors, and monitoring at the cost of $10,495.70.
New keyless entry pads were discussed for the two main entries with no action taken. During the discussion about the keyless entry pads, HPS Staff Member Dena Paris brought up the subject of small classrooms in the elementary building.
“I asked one time if the board members had been into the classrooms to see the size that they are,” said Paris. “I believe the response was that they had been in them one afternoon. But it wasn’t with a full room of kids and that’s just not the same. There has to be something different than what we are doing by cramming so many students into these small rooms.”
“We tried to pass a bond…” said Board Member Troy Turek.
“I understand that Mr. Turek but it came with a lot of other additions plus a new gymnasium,” said Paris.
Board Chairman Ansley interrupted the argument and moved the meeting along.
The bus purchase discussion continued.
“Just to remind everybody, we got a grant and went through the process and purchased the Blue Bird. The airconditioning in the Blue Bird did not work, they worked on it and tried but it just would not work. At a board meeting we voted to return the bus and get our money back so we have the money sitting there,” said Isom.
“We’ve been limping ol’ white along so we are in need of a second activity bus,” said Isom.
They are currently looking at a 2023 Tomas Saf T-liner HDX at $165,150, a 2021 E Coach for $299,900, a 2022 E Coach for $310,000 and a 2017 MCI D4505 Coach for $299,000 with 176,165 miles.
“We also discussed route busses 12 and 15 are struggling with emission control problems,” said Turek.
Isom added that bus 15 has been down all year.
“Fortunately we had a back-up but we currently do not have a back-up since that one is in use,” said Isom.
“We will need a new yellow bus soon,” noted Turek.
Special Education Director, Mandy Plog presented her report:
This year our school is going to return to the ESU #13 Regional In-service Day in Scottsbluff on Monday, February 21, 2022. All our PreK-12 teachers and paras are registered for the presentation by Matt McNiff titled "What to do if They Don’t." Matt McNiff was the Keynote speaker at the Para Conference in Kearney earlier this school year. He is a very dynamic speaker with practical and realistic strategies that teachers and paras can use in the classroom. When I heard that he would be at the Scottsbluff in-service, I asked Mr. Isom if we could send our entire staff over to hear his day-long presentation. Hopefully, it will address some of the apathy that we are seeing in our school.
One of our classroom paras will not be returning for the remainder of the school year. We are going to try not to replace her and see how it goes. I will be covering her before school duties, Deb Campbell will be covering her recess duties and Mr. Arneson will be covering her noon duties. The two classroom teachers understand and said they will try to make it work. With the staffing shortages hitting all businesses, it would be difficult to find someone to hire. Our paras start out at minimum wage, currently $9.00 an hour.
“As you know staffing is hard to find in our little community,” said Plog. “We start at minimum and it’s sometimes hard to find people to work for that but we’ll see how it goes. We already put a lot on our teachers but some of our teachers have said that a bad para in the classroom is worse than no para at all. So I don’t want to hire just to hire.”
7-12 Principal Daniel Kluver presented his report:
Winter sports are in full swing. Both basketball and wrestling have had multiple competitions already this year. The invite held on December 2nd was a huge success in highlighting girls wrestling.
One Act had an amazing season this year as Panhandle and Western Trails champions, district champion, and state runner-up.