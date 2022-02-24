Hemingford School Board extends offer to Travis Miller

Hemingford Public Schools Board of Education is negotiating terms with candidate Travis Miller for the position of superintendent.

The news was announced Miller was selected to serve as the district’s next superintendent of Hemingford Public Schools via the district’s Facebook page Saturday. However, the position is not official yet, pending formal action by the school board at the March 14 regular meeting.

Meeting minutes indicate the school board met Monday, Feb. 14 to discuss the superintendent interviewing process, which would start the next day. The board interviewed Lori Liggett, the superintendent of Gordon-Rushville Public Schools, for over two hours on Tuesday, Feb. 15 before the meeting adjourned.

Then, the board convened for another meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16 to interview candidates Travis Miller, who is the superintendent of Bayard Public Schools, and Maggie Mintken, who is the academy principal at Grand Island Public Schools. Following those interviews, the board entered into executive session before returning to open session.

School board president Justin Ansley said the next 2 hours and 31 minutes were spent discussing which candidate fit best within the school district.

“We were just deliberating on which candidate to choose,” Ansley said. “He was the one who we selected. Everything is just verbal right now.”

Once the board determined Miller was the top applicant, Ansley extended an offer.

“The way it works is the board president calls the candidate the board selects and offers them the position, which is what I did,” Ansley said. “Travis Miller accepted, pending his approval of his resignation from Bayard and pending the Hemingford School Board’s approval of the contract.”

Thus, the board remains in negotiations with Miller and has taken no formal action to name Miller as the superintendent.

“Nothing is official yet,” Ansley said.

The Feb. 16 meeting adjourned at 1:05 a.m.

Prior to him becoming a superintendent, Miller was a social sciences teacher, coach, staff development specialist, K-12 principal and school board member. He is a lifelong Nebraskan who comes from a family of educators, as his parents are both retired teachers and coaches.

Miller earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from the University of Nebraska Kearney prior to earning three credentials from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, which include a master of education in educational administration, a certificate of specialization in educational administration and supervision and a doctor of education in educational studies with a specialization in educational leadership and higher education.

Hemingford’s school board will convene for a regular meeting March 14 where Ansley said they plan to take action on formally naming Miller as the next superintendent should both parties agree to the terms of the contract.

The contract would name Miller as the superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. He is currently in his 11th year as Bayard Public Schools’ superintendent.

