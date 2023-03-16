The Hemingford School Board recognized two different groups for their Bobcat Excellence during their March Board Meeting on Monday.

The following students were recognized for recently earned their CNA certifications, qualifying them for employment as CNAs in the medical field: Avery Davies, Isabell Gomez, Maria Jacobs, Luke Louden, Jaidyn Preiss, Teagan Burney, Ava Trickler, and Kambree Walker.

The board also took a moment to recognized Creel Weber, Theron Miller, and Drew Varner for earning a trip to State Wrestling last month.

During the meeting the board addressed a number of things on the agenda including the employment of Mrs. Bridget Raben as English Language Arts Teacher for the 2023-2024 school term.

Administrative salaries were presented and approved for principals and the special education director. The board discussed an increase in compensation of $3,000 for the next school term for Superintendent Travis Miller. It was noted that Miller will prepare and post the necessary documentation for compliance with the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act prior to the board’s consideration at the April meeting.

The board approved a proposal from Dale Wood Construction to use the IDEA funds to bring the modular classrooms to ADA compliance for the next school year. Construction will soon begin on the modular ramps and bathrooms.

During admin reports, Special Education Director, Mandy Plog asked the public for their input on the Drug Education Programing needs for students at Hemingford. The Drug Policy Task Force Meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the South Campus. A few sample questions include: What grades do you feel we should start? If we had Drug Education Kids for parents to check out that would include at-home drug tests, do you think that would be beneficial? Have your children ever mentioned drug education activities held at school that made an impression on them?