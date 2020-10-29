Hemingford schools begin mask mandate

In Hemingford, Isom said that was exactly the reason HPS implemented a mask requirement.

Before this month, HPS had mostly been spared from the virus, Isom said. The district had seen just one staff member come down with COVID-19. Isom said that that staff members did not have any contact with people at school.

“After fall break, we had some kids come back when they probably shouldn’t have,” Isom said.

Now, Isom said HPS has three active cases and two recoveries.

Mask requirements have proven controversial in western Nebraska, despite overwhelming support from health officials. However, Isom said the decision was a logical one because he wanted to continue in-person classes.

“We got to the logical side of things,” Isom said.

HPS also changed their lunch-time procedures. Isom said several teachers have their students eat in classrooms and others eat in groups to avoid potential spread.

Isom added HPS was also reevaluated its back to school plan for the possibility of the risk dial moving to the red, or severe, part of the dial.

“We should be able to continue to go in person, (that’s) what we’re really hoping for,” Isom said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.