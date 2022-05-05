Hemingford seniors among Snow-Redfern Scholarship recipients

Snow-Redfern Foundation is honored to announce that eight high school seniors have been selected as scholarship recipients for the Snow-Redfern Foundation managed scholarship funds.

Three young people were selected by the Snow-Redfern Foundation to receive the Hempel Family Scholarship in the fall of 2022. Braelyn Shrewsbury, of Alliance, will be pursuing a degree Veterinary Technology from Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Emma Wood, of Alliance, will be attending University of Nebraska at Omaha for a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education and master’s degree in School Counseling. Julie Johnson, of Hemingford, will be attending Western Nebraska Community College to pursue a degree in Social Work.

Four students were selected for the K.M. Dahlstedt Scholarship, to be awarded for the fall of 2022. Zane Stoike, of Alliance, will attend Western Nebraska Community College to pursue a degree in Powerline Construction and Maintenance. Braelyn Shrewsbury, of Alliance, will be pursuing a degree in Veterinary Technology from Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Abigail Burri, of Alliance, will attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Luna Gonzalez, of Alliance, will be attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in Nursing Science.

The sole recipient of the Kevin Horn Scholarship was Liliana Cuevas, of Hemingford. She will be attending Western Nebraska Community College to pursue an associate degree in Early Childhood Education.

Preference for these three scholarship programs is given to young people attending Hemingford or Alliance Public Schools, with plans to remain in Nebraska following completion of their higher education.

“We are honored to offer this opportunity, which pays tribute to the memory of Edward M. and Eda S. Hempel and K.M. Dahlstedt, and honors or former board member, Kevin Horn. We are pleased to award this scholarship to students, such as Braelyn, Emma, Julie, Liliana, Zane, Luna, and Abigail- all whom possess impressive qualities, including leadership, service, and dedication to academic studies,” commented Sara Nicholson, Executive Director of Snow-Redfern Foundation.

“We have been blessed with the opportunity to award the ongoing generous gifts honoring Mr. and Ms. Hempel, who were consistently generous contributors to Snow-Redfern Foundation, formerly the Nebraska Boys Ranch. Mr. Hempel was a long-time board member and he and his family supported the youth at Nebraska Boys Ranch through service and contributions intended to impact the lives of the youth placed at the Ranch,” shared Snow-Redfern Foundation’s Grant & Scholarship Committee Chairperson, Andrew Hunzeker. “This year we were also honored to received two additional scholarship gifts and are thankful to the Dahlstedt family and Kevin Horn for supporting the future success of these students.”

Snow-Redfern Foundation believes in the power of opportunity and invites those interested in creating impact for youth to Join them in investing in the good life for kids.

