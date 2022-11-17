HEMINGFORD STOREFRONT IMPROVEMENT GRANT ROUND 4

The Hemingford Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) board of Ryan Gasseling, Dave Randolph, Joni Jespersen, Colt Foster, and Dr. Travis Miller, recently approved round 4 of the ‘Hemingford Storefront Improvement Grant’ for business and property owners located in Hemingford at their regular meeting on November 1st, 2022. The program will give local businesses the opportunity to apply for assistance to improve the exterior of their buildings.

Applications for this grant will be processed by the CRA during their regular scheduled meeting on February 7th, 2023. Each application will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Use of grant funds will determine whether the grant will be reimbursed to the business or paid directly to the service provider. Paid invoices will need to be provided for proof of purchase.

Applications may be picked up from the Village Office or by calling 308.487.3465. Please return your completed application by dropping it off at 700 Box Butte Ave., Hemingford, NE 69348 in a sealed envelope by January 27th, 2023.

The CRA was established by the Village Board of Trustees in November 2017 and is charged with the conservation and rehabilitation of substandard or blighted areas within the Village Corporate limits. They serve as an advisory board for the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program. TIF helps finance the public costs associated with a private development project, which funds used to buy land, and make a variety of improvements.