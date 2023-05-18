The Hemingford Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) board of Ryan Gasseling, Dave Randolph, Joni Jespersen, Colt Foster, and Dr. Travis Miller, recently approved round 4 of the ‘Hemingford Storefront Improvement Grant’ for business and property owners located in Hemingford. The program gives local businesses the opportunity to apply for assistance to improve the exterior of their buildings.

Round 4 recipients include Dave’s Pharmacy for signage, Fallen Timber & Co. for lighting, Valor General Store for sidewalk replacement, the Hemingford Ledger for façade improvements and signage, Local Gift Boutique & Tea Lounge for sidewalk replacement, LUX Salon for hardscape improvements, Table Top Meats for façade improvements, and the Body Show for Security upgrades. The CRA wants to thank these businesses for choosing to improve their facades so we can keep Hemingford looking its best.

The CRA was established by the Village Board of Trustees in November 2017 and is charged with the conservation and rehabilitation of substandard or blighted areas within the Village Corporate limits. They serve as an advisory board for the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program. TIF helps finance the public costs associated with a private development project, which funds used to buy land, and make a variety of improvements.

The program gives local businesses the opportunity to apply for up to $1,000 for assistance to improve the exterior of their buildings. Twelve businesses took advantage in the first round and multiple businesses benefitted from rounds two and three.

The grants can help pay for awnings, exterior doors, exterior paint, primer and associated specific supplies, gutters or drains, hardscape elements: retaining walls or screening fences, landscaping: trees, bushes, or flower boxes, lighting, parking lots, sandblasting of brick, security system, sidewalks, siding, signage, tuck point of brick and/or window replacement.

Watch for applications for the next round this fall.