Hemingford students’ art displayed at Carnegie

Artwork from the Hemingford Art Students as well as Alliance High School Art Students will be on display at the Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance until Sunday, May 1.

“Don’t miss seeing these amazingly talented students’ works from Hemingford and Alliance art students,” said Carnegie Arts Center Director Kyren Gibson.

Alliance High School Art Teacher Kathy Brock and Hemingford Art Teacher Millicent Butler have had their student's work on display in the Studio gallery during the month of April.

“The Carnegie loves to promote young artists and encourage their creative talents through exhibitions like these in a real gallery space that fosters further creativity and confidence building for each individual,” said Gibson.

“We have been thrilled to see how many brand new local artists have entered the Anniversary show this year. The Carnegie is hopeful that by fostering the creative endeavors of community, our youth will continue to generate confidence as they become adults to pursue their artistic passions, just as we see our adult artists doing now. We are incredibly proud to display the works of our region annually here at Carnegie Arts Center.”

Artwork from the CAC 29th Anniversary Show will be on display until May 14. 87 pieces submitted were submitted for this show and judged by a three-member jury. From there, 69 pieces from 37 artists were selected to be in the show. Nebraska and Colorado are represented among the artists.

“Please join us in celebrating these wonderful artists for an artist reception on May 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. and enjoy drinks and hors d'oeuvres along with amazing art and conversation,” said Gibson.

All receptions are open to the public.

Gibson encourages you to check out Carnegie’s website, www.carnegieartscenter.com for information on artists as well as information on upcoming events and classes.

