Hemingford students compete, help others in FCCLA

She combined the experience with the STAR, Students Taking Action with Recognition.

There are 12 different FCCLA districts in Nebraska, “we are in District 12,” Right said. “There are four regions, we are in Region D.”

Members compete first on the district level then go to state. The top two in each level in the different categories move on to state. You have to get above silver on a point system that ranges from bronze, silver and gold.

There are also three different levels for different grade levels. Level one is for students in 7th grade through 8th grade, level two is for students in grade 9th-10th and level three is for students in 11th and 12th grades.

All the competitions, district, region and state meetings, including Nationals, which will be June 27-July 2, are being held virtually.

“I don’t like virtual as much as traveling,” Radspinner said. “I would rather be in person, but I’m glad we get to compete.”

One of the pluses of being in FCCLA is meeting new people, she said. You meet new people at the local school meetings, on the district and state level and beyond.