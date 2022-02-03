 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hemingford students participate in Box Butte County Spelling Bee
Hemingford students participate in Box Butte County Spelling Bee

7th and 8th Grade Hemingford Students participated in the Box Butte County Spelling Bee on Wednesday, January 26 in Alliance.

Students from Hemingford, Alliance, and St. Agnus competed.

Hemingford participants included:

7th Grade: Kamree Christner, Emily Johnson, John Radspinner, Preston Goldstedt

8th Grade: Owen Plog, Brenna Schumacher, Sophie Butler, and Mileigh Krebs

Champion-

Kail Fickel (SAA)

Runner-Up-

Sophie Butler (H)

3rd place-

Nathaniel Suit (A)

Tied for 4th place-

Nyeli Bauer (A)

Maci Cornish (A)

Owen Plog (H)

Taven Yardley (A)

Tied for 8th place-

Hannah Benzel (SAA)

Alani De La Torre (A)

Preston Goldstedt (H)

Emily Johnson (H)

Adolfo Lopez (A)

Brenna Schumacher (H)

Faith Ann Sherlock (A)

Tied for 15th place-

Kiki Adams (A)

Gabriel Busch (SAA)

Kamree Christner (H)

Jackson Devlin (SAA)

Brylee Rasmussen (SAA)

Tied for 20th place-

Kaiah Adams (A)

Ethan Custard (A)

Amora Gonzalez (SAA)

Michael Johnson (A)

Mileigh Krebs (H)

Bayje Neal (A)

John Radspinner (H)

Arianna Rodriguez (A)

Tanner Salcido (SAA)

Trace Sherlock (A)

Emmy Wade (A)

