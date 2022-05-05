Hemingford students participate in walk, bike & roll to school day

Hemingford Public School students were among groups from a handful of Panhandle schools to take to the streets during Walk, Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 4.

“Walking, bicycling and rolling to school enables children to incorporate the regular physical activity they need each day while also forming healthy habits that can last a lifetime,” said Janelle Visser with Panhandle Public Health District.

PPHD and Visser helped to plan and organize Walk, Bike & Roll events throughout the Panhandle as a way to promote physical education and safety. Children and adults need to learn safe, walking, bicycling, and rolling skills. Drivers are encouraged to watch for others using the road during the hour before and after school.

“Challenge walkers, bikers, or rollers to commit to actively getting to and from school a certain number of days in May,” said Visser.

Some of the best ways to increase the safety of a child’s walking, biking, or rolling to and from school are:

• Provide safe, well-maintained walkways separate from vehicles.

• Teach children to cross streets at marked crossing and to always look left-right-left.

• Slow traffic in neighborhoods near schools through traffic calming strategies and enforcement efforts.

• Work with parents of children with disabilities and special education professionals to identify accessibility barriers.

• Ensure that walkways are continuous and meet national accessibility standards.

• Install curb ramps at every intersection and at mid-block crossings.

• Provide accessible pedestrian signals at intersections.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.