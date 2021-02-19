Hemingford Village Board discusses splash pad

The Splash Pad would be organized into separate sections for different age groups, Frost said.

“A little kid doesn’t want to get this huge dumping buckets splashing on him, obviously,” First said.

That means separating into three groups: A toddler zone, a teen zone, and a family zone.

Frost said the toddler zone would have low spray features that were low to the ground. The teen zone would have big interactive features with more space to move around. Lastly, the family zone would be where the other two zones meet.

“They might be taller features, but they’re not going to be as extravagant, they’re not going to be as crazy. So little kids aren’t going to be as intimidating going into those areas,” he said.

Frost said that having a Splash Pad brought a lot of positives to a community. For one, he said it can bring people together.

“Especially with COVID — COVID doesn’t help anybody — people are going inside, they’re staying to themselves, we want to get them back out and get them back into that community to get him outside, you know, recreating, having fun,” he said.

Frost said that the Splash Pads are also easy to maintain.

“They are very simple to use. They are similar to an irrigation system. So if you have any familiarity with using an irrigation system, winterizing one, starting one up, it’s almost the same,” he said.