Hemingford's Believe in Hope for the Holiday event a success

The community of Hemingford gathered together to celebrate the holidays and give back to families in the community during the annual Believe in Hope for the Holidays event.

“Hemingford’s Believe in Hope for the Holidays was a huge success that could not have happened without the generosity of our community and the volunteers that spent the evening with us,” said Village of Hemingford Administrator Barb Straub.

During the event, volunteers helped serve 235 bowls of soup. Eleven new street decorations lit up the streets and all 800 brand new lights on the Christmas tree were lit during the event on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Straub shared his thanks to the community members who came out to make the event a success.

“I have lots of thank you’s,” said Straub. “First, thank you so much to the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department for the use of your facility and the help with set up and clean up. Thank you to the soup makers: Lori Dannar, Margaret Hanson and Jake Frost. Bakers: LeaAnn Bauersacks, Phyllis Jesse and Ammie Frost. Servers: Colleen Garner, Cheryl Kaman, Lacy Covey and Kim Haas. Set up & clean up: Kyla Cotant and all of the Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees members. Both the CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) and MYF (Methodist Youth Foundation) MYF and CYO groups and of course Santa and his helpers: Rylie Wright, Miss Scotts Bluff Outstanding Teen and Kail Miles, 2023 Nebraska Teen Miss Agriculture.”

Funds from this year’s Believe in Hope for the Holidays will be donated to a local family or families in need. There were nine sealed envelopes turned in to the office containing names of families that should be considered for receiving the funds raised.