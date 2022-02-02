Hemingford's Sophie Hruby's qualifies for Tuffest World Championship in goat tying

Sophie Hruby is an 8th grader at the Hemingford school and she has chosen to devote her time out of school to horses and rodeo. When the western Nebraska days aren’t short Sophie is most likely practicing a few runs before the school bus shows up to her family ranch at 7 a.m. to drive her and her two younger siblings to school. After a full day of school, she continues those practice runs.
“I chose not to do other school sports and I just don’t do anything after school so that I can be home to ride, be around my horses,” Sophie said. “I get up and feed them in the morning and when the days get longer I usually ride in the morning before the school bus gets here.”
When asked how she got started on the rodeo path, a humble Sophie gives credit to her father. At Sophie’s age and into high school, Tim Hruby competed in every rodeo event he had the opportunity to enter.
“As I got older, you tend to specialize more because it takes so much time to practice each event to be extremely competitive. A lot of rodeo people will tend to eventually gravitate to their best event or the one they like the best so they can really hone in on that,” Tim said. “… and that’s kind of what I did through college, I was a calf roper and then competed professionally in amateur rodeos.”
Tim, however, doesn’t take credit for Sophie’s success and interest in the rodeo sport. He explains rodeo is an extension of their ranch life and attributes Sophie’s natural skill for rodeo events to an early start and dedication to working hard to attain her goals.
“Sophie’s been riding since she was big enough to hold herself up and ride in front of me on the saddle, she’s literally been horseback for 13 years,” Tim said. “… Sophie’s really excelled at rodeo, she works super hard by practicing every day for one to two to three hours. She’s always riding and always roping the dummy, she’s worked really hard at this.”
Competing in rodeos
Sophie has been competing in the Nebraska High School Rodeo’s Junior High Division for the past three years and also travels to many local as well as Wyoming competitions. Her events include barrel racing, poll bending, goat tying and breakaway roping. It was at a qualifying jackpot held in Torrington, Wyoming that Sophie was able to qualify in goat tying for the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship. To qualify for this event youth younger than 19 must place in the top two spots in a Tuffest event or accumulate enough points throughout the year at sanctioned rodeos.
The Tuffest championship is coordinated by prorodeo couple Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson. The championship event is held at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Nevada prior to the National Finals Rodeo and offers barrel racing, double mugging, goat tying, breakaway roping and tie down roping. The organization held 37 qualifying events across the U.S. and Canada in 2021. The result was 945 qualifying entries and over 800 contestants representing 27 states and 4 Canadian provinces. Competitors are grouped into 4 age divisions: 19U, 15U, 12U and 10U, Sophie qualified in the 12 and under goat tying category.
Sophie was able to perfect her goat tying skill set to earn one of the spots for the Tuffest championship. She explained the basics of the goat tying sport begin with the start of the timer and the participant riding at top speed to a goat staked out on a ten foot rope. The rider skillfully directs the horse towards the goat and dismounts in motion to land at a run and follow the tethered line to the goat. The goat is then caught, put to the ground and the rider ties any three of its legs with a nylon string. Time is stopped once the rider removes their hands from the goat signaling the legs are tied. The goat must stay tied for six seconds after the rider has backed away. A participant may receive a no score if the goat comes untied and may be disqualified for roughness while handling the goat, touching the goat after the tie or their horse coming in contact with the goat or the tether.
“You get off while your horse is still running and then you run three or four strides up the rope (tethering the goat) to flank the goat,” Sophie explains.
Representing the Panhandle
When asked if she was nervous or anxious to represent the Panhandle in Vegas on such a grand scale at her age, Sophie’s answer was simply no. She was ready and that can be attributed to her dedication to her sport but also to her supportive parents. Sophie’s mom, Stephanie is the organizer for the rodeos. She handles the rodeo schedule and the vast amount of tasks that fall under the traveling umbrella to be prepared for the event. Stephanie also helps with Sophie and her sibling’s rodeo practice and often videos their runs for critiquing. Tim offers his support from his own experience participating in rodeo events and knowledge he has learned to help his children with not only practicing the skills for the event but also how to handle pressure and nerves before the rodeo gets under way.
“I guess I wasn’t that nervous, it wasn’t near as bad as it could have been I guess,” Sophie said. “… telling yourself that you can do it helps.”
In addition to time spent in the families arena practicing her rodeo events, Sophie also works on her mental status when competing. Tim is coaching Sophie on being proud of herself, believing in herself and believing that she can accomplish her goals. He explains that mentality can be a contributing factor in rodeo events because competitors often get only one chance to perform their best.
“So that adds quite a bit of pressure these kids can put on themselves to try to do good,” Tim said. “… to know that there’s not a lot of repeats in rodeo, they literally get one shot.”
Tuffest Junior World Championship
Participating in the Tuffest not only took Sophie and her family to a large scale championship event, it also brought them to the Las Vegas strip. Numerous loads of dirt and panels were hauled to the Vegas Casino parking lots to accommodate the event.
“We’re down there in Vegas and there were so many things going on, it was a really hot spot. The casinos would haul dirt in and put up portable stalls in their parking lots,” Tim said. “Horses were literally stalled in casino parking lots and the warm-up arena was also a parking lot. It’s just really amazing how much work they put in.”
The World Market Center’s concrete floors were transformed into an indoor arena with many tons of dirt, panels and bleachers further Tim explained. The scene was packed with families, horses and their trailers during the seven days the Hruby family was in Las Vegas.
Because of the large number of qualifying entries, the Tuffest championship was organized into a five day event. The rodeo was divided with half the first round competitions on day one and the second half on day two. Days three and four of the event held round two competitions followed by the fifth day of short rounds and hot round finals.
Sophie scored a 9.75 second time in her first round of goat tying and a blazing 7.7 to place her fifth in the second round. She was one of 15 to move on to the final day and tied her goat in 7.95 seconds in the short round advancing her to the top 10. It was in the hot round that Sophie was able to perform her best time, a speedy 7.58 seconds to earn her fifth place in the Tuffest Junior World Championship.
The second half of Nebraska’s Junior Rodeo circuit will be starting soon and Sophie is hoping to advance to the National Finals held in Georgia. She is currently sitting in first for pole bending, second in goat tying and second in breakaway roping. Sophie’s dedication and passion for rodeo with the support of her parents could quite easily lead her to reaching her goal and find the Hruby family on a journey to Georgia this summer.
“I just enjoy the horses and the sport,” Sophie said.
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.