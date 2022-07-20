Heritage Days a Wrap

The 42nd annual Heritage Days in Alliance is a wrap!

Fun activities were scheduled from Tuesday through Sunday last week to celebrate the “Roarin’ Through 2022” theme.

The popular local lemonade stand, Lizzy’s Lemonade was set up in the parking lot of Edward Jones. Last year Lizzy’s nearly doubled the lemonade that was sold in 2019 and nearly tripled that number this year by using well over 750 lemons during the busy week and weekend.

“Thank you to everyone who stopped by the trailer for lemonade,” said owner Elizabeth Schefcik.

Downtown was packed on Wednesday through Saturday for the Frazier Shows Carnival. All four nights of the carnival were wristband nights this year.

Friday evening the 200 block of Box Butte was closed for Bands on the Bricks from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. with Gabriel the Brute, Loaded Dice, and Tanner Johns & the Canadian Tuxedos.

A thunderstorm closed down the event for a bit but that didn’t stop the fun.

Friday evening at Tipsy Dixie’s the Alliance High School Class of 2002 gathered together for their 20th reunion.

The parade on Saturday morning brought out the crowds like usual.

The 2022 Heritage Days parade winners were:

Best in Pride winners: 1st - Allo Communications 2nd - Flying Diamond Beef/Strategy Bison

Best Cubs division: 1st - Honey Bear Preschool 2nd - St. Agnes Academy

Hear Our Roar parade winners: 1st Alliance Recreation Center 2nd Nebraska Bank



Sunday in the Park closed out Heritage Days with free hot dogs and chips provided by the Alliance Chamber and watermelon provided by First National Bank of Omaha. Bottled water was also provided by WNCC and Pepsi products were provided by LinPepCo.

Attendance was down slightly this year as the crowd gathered to enjoy some live music that was played under the balcony of the Knight Museum. The Carnegie Arts Center hosted Art in the Park in the Bird House with a fun face mask painting activity. 87 kids and 26 adults painted a mask or two.