High voter turnout for election day

Hemingford voters headed to the Parish Hall at St. Bridget’s to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Poll workers Laura Weber, Marla Wade, Nancy Giorgi, and Jo Buchheit greeted them with smiles and friendly conversations.

“We were up to 244 about lunch time, during the primary election we had 270 for the whole day,” said Giorgi. “We were expecting a high turnout due to the school board nominations.”

Five candidates were running to fill the three seats up for election on the Hemingford District 10 School Board. Ward A candidate Micki Votruba edged out incumbent Troy Turek with 325 of the 577 votes cast in Hemingford. Turek received 250 of those votes and there were two write-in votes. Ward B incumbent Justin Ansley (Board President) held strong to his seat with 362 of the 580 votes. Opponent Joe Prochazka received 216 votes and there were also two write- in votes. Ward C incumbent Blanche Randolph ran unopposed and received 514 of the 522 votes.

Box Butte County Clerk Judy Messersmith said there was a 46 percent voter turnout in Box Butte County and the results are still unofficial but there won’t be enough votes left to count to change District 10 results.

“We have been way busier that we had anticipated for a non-presidential election,” said Messersmith.

The race for the two seats up for reelection on the Box Butte County Commissioners Board saw two incumbents competing for their seats. Republican incumbent Mike McGinnis held on to his position with 1,817 of the 5,262 votes. Republican Brett Ditsch edged out democratic incumbent Trish Johnston with his 2,127 votes to her 1,301 votes.

Republican Jim Pillen was elected Nebraska governor beating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood and continuing the GOP’s 24-year string of success in the conservative state.

Nebraska hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994, and Pillen was the clear favorite after emerging from a contentious primary in the spring over eight other candidates. Pillen is a hog farm owner and veterinarian from Columbus who also serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

BOX BUTTE COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS:

Hemingford Village Board of Trustees results:

Will Mahony – 215

Riki Hunter – 193

Alliance School Board results:

Edison Red Nest III – 1,905

Tim Richey – 1,713

Tim Kollars – 1,646

Alliance City Council results:

Mara Andersen – 1,510

Tearza Mashburn – 1,282

Mike Dafney – 1,245

Unopposed results:

Clerk of the District Court: Kevin Horn

County Assessor: Michelle Robinson

County Attorney: Marissa Curtiss

County Clerk: Martie Burke

County Sheriff: Tammy Mowry

County Treasurer: Valery Bell

Public Defender: Enet Somers-Dehaney