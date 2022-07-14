Historic flags, puppies, parade floats fill Fur Trade Days celebration

The 46th annual Chadron Fur Trade Days parade headed north down Main Street from 10th to First streets with a large crowd of spectators, mostly lining the east side of the road.

Despite the warm temperatures Saturday, parade participants and spectators enjoyed the festivities with several water sprayers for relief from the heat. This year’s parade theme was “Rockin’ USA,” so floats were decorated in American flags, streamers and red, white and blue items.

One of the highlights for the youth was the candy. Kids would shout, “throw candy” before they raced into the street to collect the candy pieces.

Vivian Ritzen said her favorite part of the parade was getting candy and the horses.

“The cart with the horses was my favorite,” she said. “I like horses.”

Chadron residents Jameson Margetts, Lauren Collins, Hunter Hawk and Grace Sorenson attended the parade together and enjoyed seeing the turnout.

“I enjoyed seeing an eclectic variety of floats in the parade,” Collins said.

While the pandemic affected previous years’ parades and turnout, Margetts said, “I think it’s exciting to see everyone get involved in the festivities of Fur Trade Days.”

They were sprayed by several parade participants, saying it gave them a relief from the heat.

The main parade was preceded by the Parade of Historic Fur Trade Flags and the Parade of Puppies on the 400 Block of Main Street.

In the Historic Fur Trade Flags parade, local youth carried various flags. The Union Jack flag was the first flag presented Saturday morning.

“The War of 1812 has been called the second war of independence,” Miles Bannan, vice president of Fur Trade Days Inc., read from a script. “It’s called the Union flag because it exhibits the clever joining of the Scottish, English and Irish flags into a single flag, representing Great Britain and was adopted in 1801.”

Ol’ glory received a round of applause from spectators as Bannan shared he story of Fur Trade of North America as one filled with struggle on a vast continent that made people bankrupt and rich.

Another flag on display was Spotted Tails Friendly Camp. After the Civil War, the fur trade degenerated as settlement brought the extermination of fur bearing animals as the Indian wars broke out.

“During the Indian wars, the Army issued special white flags to friendly bands of Sioux Indians to avoid them being attacked by soldiers,” Bannan said. “This flag flew outside of Spotted Tails Camp outside of North Platte, Nebraska.”

As the parade of historic flags concluded and the puppies got ready, Bannan hopes the spectators “got a little bit of Fur Trade Days flavor with the history of each flag.”

Following the flag presentations, furry companions walked or rode in wagons down Main Street for the Parade of Puppies.

Willow Frink and her basset puppy, Betty, were among the participants this year.

“I heard there was a puppy parade and I thought my dog is slow, maybe I can do it,” Frink said. “I’m looking forward to when she falls over and doesn’t get up.”

Kristol Cummings, of Chadron, showed her mini Australian shepherd, Jaspyr.