HNHS to host Doughnuts with Grownups April 13

The Hemingford National Honor Society will be hosting Doughnuts with Grownups on Wednesday, April 13, in the little gym from 7:30-8 a.m.

This is an opportunity for elementary students to bring an important grownup in their life to school to have breakfast with them. If parents can't make it, family friends, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and all others are welcome.

National Honor Society members will be supplying an assortment of doughnuts and beverages such as juice and water. This is for elementary only, and your child should receive a letter from the school soon so that you can RSVP for the event. You only have to turn in one slip per family, and we can't wait to see you there.

